Rangers Spring Training Preview: Yerry Rodriguez

Yerry Rodriguez, who made just one appearance as a rookie last season, is hoping for a bigger role in 2023.

P Yerry Rodriguez

In 2022: It took nearly all season for Rodriguez to make his Major League debut, but it came in the season finale against the New York Yankees. He threw one inning, earning a hold and giving up a hit on 18 pitches. He also had a strikeout.

He spent the vast majority of his season with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, where Rodriguez earned a reputation as a quality reliever. He went 4-1 with a 4.27 ERA in 49 appearances (five of which were starts). He had seven holds and four saves in eight save opportunities. He had the highest WHIP of his minor-league career (1.56), but he struck out hitters by a 2-to-1 margin. He was the organization’s reliever of the month for July.

Rodriguez is not among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects entering Spring Training. He’s been on the 40-man roster since November of 2020, as the Rangers stashed him there to avoid losing him in the Rule V Draft.

Rodriguez’s Career at a Glance: The Rangers signed him out of the Dominican Republic and put him in their minor league system in 2016. He’s worked his way steadily through the system since then.

Contract Status: Rodriguez is a rookie and is under team control.

In Surprise: The bullpen is fluid and there’s every chance for Rodriguez to impress manager Bruce Bochy and pitching coach Mike Maddux in Arizona. What Rodriguez needs is workload during spring training and the exhibition games and to be able to prove that he can handle the high-tension situations he handled at Round Rock. He’ll need to produce in order to avoid being overshadowed by relievers with more experience.

