Rangers Spring Training Report Dates

The Texas Rangers set reporting dates for pitchers, catchers and position players for Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz.

Pitchers and catchers for the Texas Rangers will report on Feb. 15 to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

The rest of the Rangers roster will report on Feb. 20.

The only exceptions would be for players that are set to play in the World Baseball Classic. They would be allowed to report on Feb. 13. Two Rangers are committed to playing — pitchers Nathan Eovaldi (U.S.) and Martín Pérez (Venezuela). Some countries are still working to finalize rosters.

If any Rangers position players decide to join WBC rosters they can report to Surprise on Feb. 16.

The Rangers have already announced their spring training game schedule, which starts on Feb. 24 against the Kansas City Royals at the Surprise complex both clubs share.

The Rangers will wrap up their exhibition season with a pair of games at Globe Life Field against the Royals on March 27 and 28. The Rangers open up the regular season at home against Philadelphia on March 30.

The Rangers head to Surprise coming off a 68-win season and their sixth straight losing season. The Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward in August and hired Bruce Bochy in October. The Rangers also fired president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and put general manager Chris Young in charge of all baseball operations.

The Rangers have been busy adding starting pitching this offseason, as they bring four new veteran starters to spring training — Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney, Jake Odorizzi and Eovaldi.

