Texas Rangers, Star Catcher Avoid Arbitration, Agree to New Deal
The Texas Rangers and catcher Jonah Heim avoided salary arbitration by agreeing to a one-year contract, per MLB.com’s John Feinsand.
Heim will make $4.575 million in 2025. Heim, who has four years of service time, was projected to make $4.8 million on an arbitration deal, per MLB Trade Rumors.
The 29-year-old catcher took a step back offensively in 2024, as he slashed .220/.267/.336/.602 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. He played in 131 games, with only a handful of games at designated hitter.
That came after his breakthrough season in 2023, during which he slashed .258.317/.438/.755 with 18 home runs and 95 RBI in the same number of games. He played part of that season with a tendon sheath injury in his wrist that only caused him to miss a handful of games.
During that 2023 season, Heim made his first All-Star team, won his first Gold Glove and was a Silver Slugger finalist at his position. He caught every game during the Rangers’ World Series run.
He’s played four seasons with the Rangers. He was originally acquired in a trade after the 2020 season.
The Rangers want Heim to operate in a tandem next season, and to that end they signed Kyle Higashioka as a free agent.
The 34-year-old was with the San Diego Padres last season and slashed .220/.263/.476/.739 with 17 home runs and 45 RBI in 84 games. His home runs and RBI were career highs.
Before San Diego, he was with the Yankees for parts of seven seasons, where he slashed .210/.253/.394/.647 with 40 home runs and 121 RBI in his time with the Yankees.