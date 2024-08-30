Texas Rangers Starting Pitchers Earn Disappointing Rankings After Rough, Injury-Plagued Season
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is coming off one of his best outings of the season, after he dominated the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
He threw seven scoreless innings and took his 10th win of the season. He’s been the most consistent part of the Rangers’ rotation, and it’s no surprise he is the highest-ranked pitcher in The Athletic’s latest starting pitcher rankings, in which the site ranks the top 150 starters in the game.
Eovaldi was ranked No. 42, which was a 10-spot move from the last rankings.
The site used a number of stats, including Stuff+, future projections, strikeout-minus-walk rate, recent performances and the expected future schedule for the final month.
Given how things have gone this season for Texas, the rankings of the game’s top 150 pitchers accurately reflect how deflating the season has been.
Friday’s starter, Jon Gray, checked in at No. 73. Left-hander Andrew Heaney, who has been the Rangers’ hard-luck starter all season, was ranked No. 88.
The next Rangers starter was rookie Jack Leiter, who pitched on Wednesday and was sent back to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. He ranked No. 107. It’s possible Leiter could be called up again before the season ends, especially when rosters expand in September. The site appears to be counting on Leiter starting down the stretch.
Left-hander Cody Bradford came in at No. 120. Tyler Mahle, who recently returned from Tommy John surgery rehab, was ranked No. 130. He is on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness and won’t pitch this weekend against Oakland.
Notably absent is Max Scherzer, who hasn’t returned from the injured list after experiencing right shoulder fatigue. He’s started just three games as he started the season still recovering from surgery for a herniated disc and later dealt with a nerve issue in his pitching arm.
Another injured starter, Jacob deGrom, is making rehab starts in the minor leagues and hopes to return sometime next month.