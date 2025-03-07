Texas Rangers Target Two-Way High Schooler in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Texas Rangers have been drafting college players in the first round for the past few years, but now might be the time to buck that trend.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently released his latest 2025 MLB mock draft, and the Rangers selected California high school two-way player Billy Carlson with the No. 12 overall pick.
This is exactly on track with Carlson's MLB scouting profile, which has him as the 12th overall player in the draft.
The last time Texas took a high schooler was Cole Winn back in 2018.
It makes sense why they have been targeting college players in recent years, seeing as though they have had competitive rosters.
Carlson might be too good to pass up, though.
As a hitter, he is a shortstop who has been tearing up competition.
As of a couple of days ago, he had two home runs in four games with a .636/.643/1.364 slash line, per scouting analyst Joe Doyle.
Carlson has a fast swing and super strong arm which helps him both in the field and on the mound. He has real five-tool potential, which might make it hard to take him out of the field.
There is a reason why he is being looked at as a pitcher, as well, since has he is already at the mid-90s with his fastball at just 160 pounds. If he can put on some extra weight, he could be a serious flamethrower by the time he reaches the Majors.
His overall pitching profile is not as deep as his hitting one, which could end up making the decision easy. If they do decide to go down the pitching route, there is enough potential there to unlock some solid off-speed and breaking stuff as well.
Looking at the current state of the Rangers' farm system, keeping him in the field might be the better move.
Of the top seven players coming down the pipeline, five of them are right-handed pitchers with righties all the way down their top 30.
Pairing Carlson with their current superstar prospect Sebastian Walcott could create one of the best left-side duos for years to come.
Walcott is another 18-year-old with five-tool potential.
Both could end up working out at shortstop, but shifting Walcott over to third is already a real possibility.
Walcott might have the stronger arm, while Carlson moves a little bit better, which is a great and complimentary pairing.