Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Jonathan Ornelas

Jonathan Ornelas has emerged as one of the Texas Rangers' most consistent and versatile prospects.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 21: INF Jonathan Ornelas, Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A)

Statistics for 2022: Ornelas batted .299/.360/.425/.785 in 123 games (157-for-525). He scored 84 runs, had 223 total bases, hit 20 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. He drove in 64 runs. He walked 45 times, struck out 121 times and stole 14 bases. He was caught stealing six times. He played four different positions for Frisco — second base, shortstop, third base and center field — and was charged with 15 errors in 491 chances.

Season Transactions: The Rangers promoted Ornelas from the Hickory Crawdads to the RoughRiders on March 31.

Season Summary: This was a breakthrough year for Ornelas, who had career highs in most offensive categories, including home runs. In fact, his 14 home runs in 2022 matched the 14 combined he hit in the 2019 and 2021 seasons. He also set a career high in strikeouts, too. But between his consistency at the plate and his versatility in the field, he worked his way up the ladder in the eyes of the organization. Frankly, he should be getting a little more hype.

Path Through the Organization: Drafted in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of high school, Ornelas has made slow and steady progress through the minors, leading to what could be described as a breakout season with Frisco in 2022.

What’s next: The logical step would be a call-up to Triple-A Round Rock in 2023. That may not require Ornelas to go to winter ball to prove anything, either. What he needs at this point is more time in the outfield. His pathway to an infield position for the Rangers is blocked. The more versatile he proves to be, the better his chances of a call-up — or a trade suitor.

