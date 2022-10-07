Skip to main content

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Stephan

The Hickory pitcher is zooming through the Texas Rangers organization after signing as a free-agent after the 2020 MLB Draft.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 30: P Josh Stephan, Hickory Crawdads (High Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: 6-5 record with a 3.14 ERA in 21 games (19 starts). He had one save. He threw 103 1/3 innings, giving up 84 hits, 47 runs (36 earned runs), 11 home runs and 31 walks. He struck out 115. Opponents hit .219 and he had a 1.11 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned from Down East to Hickory on Aug. 11. Moved to the Rangers’ Developmental List on Sept. 9.

Season Summary: Stephan continued to impress and slipped into the Rangers’ Top 30 rankings when Cole Ragans graduated from the prospect Top 30. He started the season at Down East, going 4-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 18 games (16 starts). He threw 91 2/3 innings and had an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio, nearly 4-to-1 (102 strikeouts to 24 walks). That earned him a promotion to Hickory to end the season, where he started three games, going 2-1 with a 1.54 ERA. He threw just 11 2/3 innings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Rangers - Judge Celebration
Play

House Party: Rangers Globe Life Field an Airbnb?

Corey Seager's bang-for-buck for Rangers, Brett Maher's kicks for Cowboys, Jaden Hardy's debut for Mavericks and more Freak(y) radio rumors, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt
Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Tony Beasley: 'No One Owes Me Anything'

Tony Beasley was 17-31 as the Rangers interim manager and hopes to interview for the full-time job.

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Fan Offered $2 Million for Aaron Judge Ball

Corey Youmans caught Aaron Judge's home run, but the auction house that made the offer hasn't heard back yet.

By Matthew Postins

Path Through the Organization: Stephan bucked a commitment to Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, to sign as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 MLB Draft. That’s notable because the draft was just five rounds and only 17 high school players signed as undrafted free agents. He signed for just $20,000 and played with both the Arizona Complex Rangers rookie league team and the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2021.

What’s next: He’s on the Rangers Developmental List right now. Look for him to start 2023 in Hickory, with a chance to earn a call-up to Frisco sometime that season, assuming his play warrants it.

Note: Prospect rankings are as of Oct. 4, 2022.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers

Rangers Top 30 Prospect Wraps: Josh Stephan

The Hickory pitcher is zooming through the Texas Rangers organization after signing as a free-agent after the 2020 MLB Draft.

InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the Texas Rangers’ Top 30 prospects, as ranked by MLB.com at the end of the 2022 season.

No. 30: P Josh Stephan, Hickory Crawdads (High Class-A)

Statistics for 2022: 6-5 record with a 3.14 ERA in 21 games (19 starts). He had one save. He threw 103 1/3 innings, giving up 84 hits, 47 runs (36 earned runs), 11 home runs and 31 walks. He struck out 115. Opponents hit .219 and he had a 1.11 WHIP.

Season Transactions: Assigned from Down East to Hickory on Aug. 11. Moved to the Rangers’ Developmental List on Sept. 9.

Season Summary: Stephan continued to impress and slipped into the Rangers’ Top 30 rankings when Cole Ragans graduated from the prospect Top 30. He started the season at Down East, going 4-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 18 games (16 starts). He threw 91 2/3 innings and had an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio, nearly 4-to-1 (102 strikeouts to 24 walks). That earned him a promotion to Hickory to end the season, where he started three games, going 2-1 with a 1.54 ERA. He threw just 11 2/3 innings.

Path Through the Organization: Stephan bucked a commitment to Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches, Texas, to sign as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 MLB Draft. That’s notable because the draft was just five rounds and only 17 high school players signed as undrafted free agents. He signed for just $20,000 and played with both the Arizona Complex Rangers rookie league team and the Low Class-A Down East Wood Ducks in 2021.

What’s next: He’s on the Rangers Developmental List right now. Look for him to start 2023 in Hickory, with a chance to earn a call-up to Frisco sometime that season, assuming his play warrants it.

Note: Prospect rankings are as of Oct. 4, 2022.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers - Judge Celebration
News

House Party: Rangers Globe Life Field an Airbnb?

By Richie Whitt
Aug 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) is congratulated by interim manager Tony Beasley (27) as he arrives to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tony Beasley: 'No One Owes Me Anything'

By Matthew Postins
Sep 21, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a ground rule double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Fan Offered $2 Million for Aaron Judge Ball

By Matthew Postins
Luisangel Acuna
News

Rangers Prospect Goes Deep Again in AFL

By Matthew Postins
Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) and pitching coach Doug Mathis (71) and bench coach Don Wakamatsu (22) watch play in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Part Ways With Pitching Coaches

By Matthew Postins
Oct 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; A view of the US flag and the World Series logo during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves game one of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Round Set

By Matthew Postins
Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sport
News

Rangers Know Odds for First MLB Draft Lottery

By Matthew Postins
Jul 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Glenn Otto: 'Time To Take That Jump'

By Matthew Postins