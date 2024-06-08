Texas Rangers Top Pitching Prospect Faces Live Hitters For First Time Since Surgery
Kumar Rocker’s progress from Tommy John surgery isn’t as closely followed as the progress of Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle, mainly because the Texas Rangers hope deGrom and Mahle can help them this year.
Rocker is part of their future, the Rangers believe. And the future was back in action on Friday in Surprise, Ariz., reports The Dallas Morning News.
In this case, Rocker threw 20 pitches from a mound at the Rangers’ spring training facility. More significant was the fact that Rocker threw to live hitters for the first time since he suffered the injury last May with the High-A Hickory Crawdads.
Rangers assistant GM Ross Fenstermaker said the session was “solid,” according to the report.
Rocker’s next steps aren’t clear. But, considering he passed the one-year anniversary of the surgery on May 22, chances remain good that he could pitch in the minors at some point this season.
The No. 3 overall selection in 2022 was in Arlington a few weeks ago to throw off the mound at Globe Life Field in front of the Major League coaching staff, the same day that Mahle threw off the mound. He also did some work in the Rangers’ pitching lab.
Rocker, a college teammate of Rangers 2021 first-round pick Jack Leiter, made six starts with Hickory in 2023, going 202 with a 3.86 ERA.
As for Mahle and deGrom, Mahle is inching closer to a return. He threw to live hitters on Wednesday for the first time since his surgery last May. He’s considered to be a bit ahead of deGrom.
deGrom took a scheduled break from his rehab, called a “de-load.” Per the Morning News, his next step is to throw with a “pull-down” motion, which is meant to simulate the downward motion from throwing off a mound. That’s the last step before getting on a mound, which could come during the Rangers’ next homestand.
Max Scherzer, who hasn’t pitched in the Majors all season as he recovers from surgery for a herniated disc, will make a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.
