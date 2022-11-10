Skip to main content

Rangers Trade Nick Solak to Cincinnati Reds

The utility player had been a part of the Texas Rangers 40-man roster since the 2019 season.

The Texas Rangers made their second trade in as many days, as they announced they were sending infielder/outfielder Nick Solak to the Cincinnati Reds for cash considerations.

The Rangers made a move Wednesday to bolster the back end of their starting rotation by trading reliever Kolby Allard for Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi.

Solak, like Allard, as on the Rangers 40-man roster. The move opens up space on the 40-man roster for prospects the Rangers may want to protect from the Rule V Draft next month or for other MLB talent they may acquire via free agency or by trade.

Solak started the season with the Rangers. He was sent to Triple-A Round Rock on May 19. The Rangers recalled him again on July 17 and sent him back to Round Rock on Aug. 5. The Rangers recalled him for good on Sept. 1, but he went on the 60-day injured list with a right foot fracture on Sept. 21.

The Rangers noted that Solak was activated by the Reds after the trade.

Solak batted .207/.309/.329/.638 in 35 games (17-for-82) with 14 runs, 27 total bases, one double, three home runs and four RBI. He walked seven times and struck out 19 times. He stole three bases and was caught stealing twice. Solak played 22 games at left field, one game at second base and was the designated hitter 11 times. He was not charged with an error.

Last season was his lightest workload in Arlington since 2019, when he played just 33 games and hit a career-best .293. However, his average has dipped every year since and in 2022 it hit a career-low .207. There weren’t many opportunities for him to play and he spent more of his season in Round Rock than in Arlington.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

