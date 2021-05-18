Rangers Trade Talks: Is Joey Gallo Available?

It may be mid-May, but the Texas Rangers slugger is already surfacing in trade rumors.

DALLAS - Are the Texas Rangers fielding trade offers for slugger Joey Gallo?

Gallo is a target for teams in need of an outfielder, Audacy Sports insider Jon Heyman reported Monday. But while that may be true in regard to other teams wishes - Heyman adds that it's not known "how available he is yet” - The Rangers themselves are expressing no interest in such a trade.

"There's always interest in Joey because he's a very good player,” Rangers GM Chris Young said on Monday. “But I would not say there’s anything different as compared to the offseason, or from what I understand going back to last year.”

Young was speaking to 105.3 The Fan and referring to long-standing rumors about Joey Gallo trade ideas.

Added Young: “Certainly - and I told Joey this - we're very happy with the way he's played. The effort, the intensity, the positivity, the leadership he's exhibited this season. We're hopeful that his power will continue to come and he certainly has a presence in our lineup."

We do know the Rangers received offers to move Gallo at last year's trade deadline, but the club declined those.

Gallo, who has been speculatively connected to the Yankees and the White Sox, is eligible for arbitration in next season and is an unrestricted free agent in 2023. Gallo, 27, is hitting .233 with seven home runs and 21 RBI this season.

READ MORE: Rangers COVID-19 Protocols Relaxed After Hitting Vaccine Threshold

READ MORE: Rangers Daily Dose: A Six-Game Skid ... Off a Cliff?

READ MORE: Rangers Swept By Astros, Remain 'Confident' Amid Six-Game Skid

Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook