Which Texas Rangers Would Have Gone Undrafted in a Five-Round Draft?

In a maneuver to save costs, Major League Baseball is limiting this year's amateur draft to five rounds instead of the traditionally 40, according to The Athletic. After the fifth round has been completed, MLB clubs will be allowed to sign an unlimited number of players to a maximum bonus of $20,000.

In an agreement between MLB and the Players Association in March, MLB was allowed to trim this year's draft to no less than five rounds. MLB was allowed to have a full 40-round draft, but most didn't expect more than 10 rounds.

The number of players that will go undrafted will be more substantial than it ever has been in the draft's history. High school and college seniors will have to make serious decisions that will drastically affect their futures and the future of baseball in general.

This, of course, comes on the heels of watching the NFL successfully pull off their draft in full, albeit virtually. The one advantage the NFL has over any other North American sports league that has an amateur draft is the completion of the sport's collegiate season. The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down all marquee collegiate sporting events, including March Madness and the College World Series.

With a multitude of high school and collegiate players looking to make the best decision regarding their futures, MLB teams will have the ability to make their pitch to a number of these undrafted players.

"There may be fewer spots available at Division I schools. A secondary beneficiary may be junior college and Division II programs," Texas Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said in a press conference a couple weeks ago. "But what we will want to demonstrate is that we are a real high-quality opportunity and present a good alternative."

To get a clearer picture of how a five-round draft can affect Major League Baseball teams, take a look at the Rangers' current 40-man roster:

Pitchers

Kolby Allard: 2015 – 1st round (14th overall)

2015 – 1st round (14th overall) Brock Burke: 2014 – 3rd round (96th overall)

2014 – 3rd round (96th overall) Jesse Chavez: 2002 – 42nd round (1,252nd overall)

2002 – 42nd round (1,252nd overall) Kyle Cody: 2016 – 6th round (189th overall)

2016 – 6th round (189th overall) Demarcus Evans: 2015 – 25th round (738th overall)

2015 – 25th round (738th overall) Luke Farrell: 2013 – 6th round (174th overall)

2013 – 6th round (174th overall) Kyle Gibson: 2009 – 1st round (22nd overall)

2009 – 1st round (22nd overall) Nick Goody: 2012 – 6th round (217th overall)

2012 – 6th round (217th overall) Taylor Hearn: 2015 – 5th round (164th overall)

2015 – 5th round (164th overall) Jonathan Hernandez: International signing

International signing Ariel Jurado: International signing

International signing Corey Kluber: 2007 – 4th round (134th overall)

2007 – 4th round (134th overall) Jose Leclerc: International Signing

International Signing Jordan Lyles: 2008 – 1st round (38th overall – CA)

2008 – 1st round (38th overall – CA) Lance Lynn: 2008 – 1st round (39th overall – CA)

2008 – 1st round (39th overall – CA) Brett Martin: 2014 – 4th round (126th overall)

2014 – 4th round (126th overall) Yohander Mendez: International signing

International signing Mike Minor: 2009 – 1st round (7th overall)

2009 – 1st round (7th overall) Rafael Montero: International signing

International signing Joe Palumbo: 2013 – 30th round (910th overall)

2013 – 30th round (910th overall) Tyler Phillips: 2015 – 16th round (468th overall)

2015 – 16th round (468th overall) Joely Rodriguez: International signing

Catchers

Robinson Chirinos: International signing

International signing Jeff Mathis: 2001 – 1st round (33rd overall – CA)

2001 – 1st round (33rd overall – CA) Jose Trevino: 2014 – 6th round (186th overall)

Infielders

Elvis Andrus: International signing

International signing Sherten Apostel: International signing

International signing Todd Frazier: 2007 – 1st round (34th overall – CA)

2007 – 1st round (34th overall – CA) Ronald Guzman: International signing

International signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 2013 – 4th round (130th overall)

2013 – 4th round (130th overall) Rougned Odor: International signing

International signing Nick Solak: 2016 – 2nd round (62nd overall)

2016 – 2nd round (62nd overall) Anderson Tejeda: International signing

Outfielders

Willie Calhoun: 2015 – 4th round (132nd overall)

2015 – 4th round (132nd overall) Shin-Soo Choo: International signing

International signing Joey Gallo: 2012 – 1st round (39th overall – CA)

2012 – 1st round (39th overall – CA) Adolis Garcia: International signing

International signing Scott Heineman: 2015 – 11th round (318th overall)

2015 – 11th round (318th overall) Danny Santana: International signing

International signing Leody Taveras: International signing

While the Rangers do have a higher number of players taken in the first five rounds currently on their 40-man roster, there are some players that would not have been drafted if this unprecedented situation happened the year they were drafted. Those players include veteran pitcher Jesse Chavez, highly-touted pitching prospect Joe Palumbo, and catcher Jose Trevino – a player the Rangers are very excited about.

"Damn... I would not have been drafted.. this hits different," Trevino said in a tweet.

The Rangers have also had some late-round players become some of the top players in the organization's history. Rusty Greer (10th round), Ian Kinsler (17th round), and Kenny Rogers (39th round) are just a few that stand out.

Every team will be in the same boat in this unique situation. There seems to be more losers than winners with a five-round draft. In order to add quality talent to their farm systems, teams will have to be creative to work within the constraints of this lite version of the MLB Draft.

