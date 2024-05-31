Texas Rangers vs. Miami Marlins: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
The Texas Rangers head back on the road for a brief three-game series with the Miami Marlins, starting on Friday at LoanDepot Park.
The Rangers (27-29) have won three consecutive games, including both against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and Wednesday in Arlington.
Nathan Eovaldi returned from the injured list and started Tuesday's win. Andrew Heaney earned his first win out of the bullpen behind Eovaldi's three innings. Corey Seager continued his torrid pace with his eighth home run in the past eight games.
Dane Dunning earned the win with five scoreless innings on Wednesday. Marcus Semien didn’t play, ending his consecutive games played streak that extended back to mid-May 12, 2022.
The Marlins (20-37) are already well off the pace in the NL East and could be contemplating a fire sale at the trade deadline.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch, listen and more.
How to Watch, Listen to Rangers vs. Marlins
Where: loanDepot Park, Miami, Fla.
Friday’s Game
Time: 6:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP José Ureña (1-4, 3.53)
Miami Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (0-3, 6.25)
Saturday’s Game
Time: 3:10 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Miami Marlins: LHP Ryan Weathers (3-4, 3.16)
Sunday’s Game
Time: 12:40 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: TBA
Miami Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.65)
Next Homestand
June 3-5: vs. Detroit Tigers
June 7-9: vs. San Francisco Giants