The Texas Rangers continue a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. The Rangers won the first game of the series, 2-1, on Monday night. That turned out to be the debut of new interim manager Tony Beasley, who at one time was a minor league manager in both the Pittsburgh and Washington systems.

The Rangers fired manager Chris Woodward before Monday’s game in an effort to jump-start the remainder of the 2022 season and to build momentum toward 2023. Both team president Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young spoke about the timing of the move. For the rest of the season, Beasley is in charge. The Rangers have also made it clear that Beasley is a candidate for the job next season. Beasley has never been a full-time manager at the MLB level.

Oakland Athletics (41-75) at Texas Rangers (52-63)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Kohei Arihara (0-0, 0.00)

Vs.

OAK: RHP JP Sears (3-3, 2.30)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

RHP Kohei Arihara (#35) contract selected from Round Rock (AAA)

INF/OF Mark Mathias (#9) recalled from Round Rock (AAA)

RHP Yerry Rodriguez optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

OF Elier Hernandez designated for assignment

-

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers - Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics - NBCSCA

Radio/Internet

Rangers - KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270, 105.3 The Fan

Athletics - A's Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Johan Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Charlie Culberson

8. 3B Ezequiel Duran

9. LF Bubba Thompson

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. CF Cal Stevenson

2. LF Tony Kemp

3. C Sean Murphy

4. RF Seth Brown

5. SS Elvis Andrus

6. DH Shea Langeliers

7. 3B Vimael Machín

8. 1B Jonah Bride

9. 2B Nick Allen

Top of First

Kohei Arihara (TEX) Pitching

Oakland CF Cal Stevenson led off the game with double to right field. LF Tony Kemp then bunt singled onto first base, but Stevenson remained at second base. C Sean Murphy popped out to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. RF Seth Brown went opposite field and beat the shift for a single, which scored Stevenson and put runners at the corner. SS Elvis Andrus grounded into a double play to end the inning (5-4-3). Athletics 1, Rangers 0

Bottom of First

JP Sears (OAK) pitching

2B Marcus Semien lined out to right field. Seager grounded out to Andrus at shortstop. RF Adolis García struck out swinging. Athletics 1, Rangers 0

Top of Second

DH Shea Langeliers started the inning with a double down the left-field line in his first Major League at-bat. 3B Vimael Machín grounded out to Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, but Langeliers advanced to third. 1B Jonah Bride singled to right and scored Langeliers to give the Athletics a 2-0 lead. 2B Nick Allen put down a bunt single on the third base line that the Rangers' Ezequiel Duran was unable to play. Stevenson returned to the plate and struck out. Kemp grounded out to Seager. Athletics 2, Rangers 0

Bottom of Second

Lowe grounded out to Andrus at shortstop. Rangers C Jonah Heim grounded out to Allen at second base. CF Leody Taveras grounded up the middle to Allen, who backhanded it and threw it to first off one foot. But, Taveras beat the throw. With DH Charlie Culberson at the plate, Taveras was caught trying to steal second to end the inning (a 1-3-6 pickoff play). Athletics 2, Rangers 0

Top of Third

Murphy led off with a solo home run, coming on a 91-mile-per-hour inside fastball. Brown drew a walk and then Andrus was hit by a pitch. Langeliers followed by striking out. Machín grounded to Duran, who was playing in and tried to turn a double play with Semien at second base. But Duran wasn't able to get a clean throw away, and while Semien forced Andrus out at second, Brown advanced to third and Machín was safe at first. Bride walked to load the bases for Allen. He struck out to strand three runners. Athletics 3, Rangers 0

Bottom of Third

Culberson returned to the plate to lead off and struck out swinging. Duran then lined out to Andrus at shortstop. Bubba Thompson singled to center to extend his hitting streak to four games. Semien then flew out to right field to end the inning and strand Thompson. Athletics 3, Rangers 0

Top of Fourth

Stevenson led off the inning by striking out. Kemp flew out to Taveras in right-center field. Murphy grounded up the middle and Seager fielded it and threw him out at first to end the inning. It was Arihara's first 1-2-3 inning and first inning without giving up a run. Athletics 3, Rangers 0

Bottom of Fourth

Seager flew out to center field to lead off. Garcia grounded out to Andrus. Lowe singled up the middle to extend his streak of consecutive games on base to 22. Heim hit a shot down the left field line that nearly cleared the wall, but caromed back to Kemp, who was able to throw Lowe out at home plate. Replay appeared to show that Lowe avoided the tag, but the Rangers ran out of time to challenge the call, and the inning ended. Athletics 3, Rangers 0

Top of Fifth

Brown grounded out to Semien at second base. Andrus struck out on a check swing. Langeliers struck out to end the inning. Athletics 3, Rangers 0

