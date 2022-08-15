The Texas Rangers start a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Monday. But the Rangers made big news before the game, as they fired manager Chris Woodward in his fourth season. Tony Beasley, the Rangers’ well-respected third-base coach, will be the interim manager the rest of the season. Both team president Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young spoke about the timing of the move.

For the rest of the season, Beasley is in charge and, theoretically, auditioning for the job in 2023. The Rangers will also be judging the landscape to see who they may want to interview for the job.

Scroll down to follow along with tonight’s game and find all of the site's covered of the Woodward firing at InsidetheRangers.com.

Oakland Athletics (41-74) at Texas Rangers (51-63)

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.20)

Vs.

OAK: RHP James Kaprielian (3-6, 4.38)

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 2B Marcus Semien

2. SS Corey Seager

3. RF Adolis García

4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

5. C Johan Heim

6. CF Leody Taveras

7. DH Brad Miller

8. LF Bubba Thompson

9. 3B Josh Smith

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

1. CF Cal Stevenson

2. LF Tony Kemp

3. C Sean Murphy

4. 1B Seth Brown

5. DH Chad Pinder

6. RF Skye Bolt

7. 2B Jonah Bride

8. 3B Vimael Machín

9. SS Nick Allen

Top of First

Glenn Otto (TEX) pitching

Center fielder Cal Stevenson led off the game for Oakland and drew a walk. Left fielder Tony Kemp then drew a walk, which drew an instant mound visit from Doug Mathis. Catcher Sean Murphy grounded into a double play, moving Stevenson to third. First baseman Seth Brown then popped out to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager to get out of the jam. Rangers 0, Athletics 0

Bottom of First

James Kaprielian (OAK) pitching

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien led off and lined out to Athletics third baseman Vimael Machín. Seager then struck out. Right fielder Adolis García struck out to end the inning. Rangers 0, Athletics 0

Top of Second

Oakland designated hitter Chad Pinder grounded out to Seager to lead off. Right fielder Skye Bolt, who walked. That was Otto's third issued walk of the game. A's second baseman Jonah Bride lined out sharply to Seager, keeping Bolt at first base. Machín flew out to Rangers left fielder Bubba Thompson to end the inning. Rangers 0, Athletics 0

Bottom of Second

Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe led off by grounding out to Oakland shortstop Nick Allen. Catcher Jonah Heim walked. Designated hitter Brad Miller grounded to Allen, who was unable to make a throw to get Heim out at second, leaving two runners on and two out for Thompson. He struck out swinging to end the inning. Rangers 0, Athletics 0

Top of Third

Allen led off with a home run off Otto to score the game's first run. it was just Allen's third home run of 2022. Stevenson followed that by drawing Otto's fourth walk of the game. Kemp popped out to left field, caught by a sliding Thompson. With Murphy at the plate, Stevenson stole second. Then Murphy grounded out to Semien, but Stevenson advanced to third. Brown walked, putting runners at the corners for Pinder with two out. He popped out to Thompson to end the inning. Athletics 1, Rangers 0

Bottom of Third

Rangers third baseman Josh Smith led off by flying out to Kemp in left field. Semien then pulled a Kaprielian offering down the left-field line for his 18th home run of the season to tie the game. Seager followed by sending a shot into the left-center field gap, where Stevenson made a diving grab from his center field position. García singled to left to extend the inning. The hit extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the best of any Rangers player this season. Lowe followed with a single to move García to third. That prompted a mound visit to Kaprielian. Heim then flew out to right field to end the third. Rangers 1, Athletics 1

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.