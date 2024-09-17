Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream
There aren’t many goals left for the Texas Rangers as they start their final homestand of the 2024 season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Finish the season at .500? At 71-79, the Rangers would really need to heat up for the final two weeks of the season and go 10-2.
Watch pitcher Nathan Eovaldi trigger his vesting option? He only needs four innings in his Tuesday start to trigger a 2025 option worth $20 million. But the option will be Eovaldi’s. He could take a pass and hit the open market.
Want to catch hot prospect Kumar Rocker's home debut on Thursday? Fans can do that. Just be aware that it is an afternoon start, and parents will have to pull their kids out of school. (It might be worth it!)
For fans hoping to see Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer? They're scheduled to start Friday and Saturday against the Seattle Mariners in the final home series of the season.
Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: How to Watch, Listen
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Tuesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67)
Toronto Blue Jays: TBA
Wednesday’s Game
Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97)
Toronto Blue Jays: TBA
Thursday’s Game
Time: 1:35 p.m. CT
Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.
Probable pitchers
Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25)
Toronto Blue Jays: TBA
Remaining Series in Season
Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle
Sept. 24-26: at Oakland
Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels