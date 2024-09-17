Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Preview, How To Watch, Listen, Stream

The Texas Rangers return to Globe Life Field for their final homestand of the 2024 season against the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners.

Matthew Postins

Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park.
There aren’t many goals left for the Texas Rangers as they start their final homestand of the 2024 season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

Finish the season at .500? At 71-79, the Rangers would really need to heat up for the final two weeks of the season and go 10-2.

Watch pitcher Nathan Eovaldi trigger his vesting option? He only needs four innings in his Tuesday start to trigger a 2025 option worth $20 million. But the option will be Eovaldi’s. He could take a pass and hit the open market.

Want to catch hot prospect Kumar Rocker's home debut on Thursday? Fans can do that. Just be aware that it is an afternoon start, and parents will have to pull their kids out of school. (It might be worth it!)

For fans hoping to see Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer? They're scheduled to start Friday and Saturday against the Seattle Mariners in the final home series of the season.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays: How to Watch, Listen

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Tuesday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270. Watch on fubo.tv.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-8, 3.67)

Toronto Blue Jays: TBA

Wednesday’s Game

Time: 7:05 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: LHP Cody Bradford (5-3, 3.97)

Toronto Blue Jays: TBA

Thursday’s Game

Time: 1:35 p.m. CT

Television: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270.

Probable pitchers

Texas Rangers: RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25)

Toronto Blue Jays: TBA

Remaining Series in Season

Sept. 20-22: vs. Seattle

Sept. 24-26: at Oakland

Sept. 27-29: at Los Angeles Angels

