Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun in Good Spirits After Suffering Broken Jaw

Texas Rangers' outfielder Willie Calhoun is back home in Texas and doing well. The team issued the following update on Calhoun's status:

Willie Calhoun was examined by Dr. Steven Wiener in Phoenix on Monday. He was cleared to travel and flew back to Texas with the team yesterday evening. He is able to start light cardio activity later this week. Calhoun, who was hit in the mouth by a pitch on March 8, had surgery by Dr. Wiener to insert a plate and stabilize his fractured jaw the following day. Other than the jaw fracture, he has no other current symptoms.

Calhoun hasn't been shy about sharing his positivity on social media throughout this recovery process. For anyone who has not had the pleasure of meeting Willie, it is very true that you won't catch him without a smile. He's a very positive guy and made a huge impression on people as he's transformed as a player and as a person over his time with the Texas Rangers.

While it looked like Calhoun was going to miss some time as he recovered from this awful injury, the extended hiatus created by the coronavirus crisis has suddenly given Calhoun a very solid chance of being ready for the beginning of the season...whenever that will be.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.