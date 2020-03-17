Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

Texas Rangers' Willie Calhoun in Good Spirits After Suffering Broken Jaw

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers' outfielder Willie Calhoun is back home in Texas and doing well. The team issued the following update on Calhoun's status:

Willie Calhoun was examined by Dr. Steven Wiener in Phoenix on Monday. He was cleared to travel and flew back to Texas with the team yesterday evening. He is able to start light cardio activity later this week. Calhoun, who was hit in the mouth by a pitch on March 8, had surgery by Dr. Wiener to insert a plate and stabilize his fractured jaw the following day. Other than the jaw fracture, he has no other current symptoms.

Calhoun hasn't been shy about sharing his positivity on social media throughout this recovery process. For anyone who has not had the pleasure of meeting Willie, it is very true that you won't catch him without a smile. He's a very positive guy and made a huge impression on people as he's transformed as a player and as a person over his time with the Texas Rangers. 

View this post on Instagram

You will always catch me with a smile on my face 😀

A post shared by Willie Calhoun (@11williecalhoun) on

While it looked like Calhoun was going to miss some time as he recovered from this awful injury, the extended hiatus created by the coronavirus crisis has suddenly given Calhoun a very solid chance of being ready for the beginning of the season...whenever that will be. 

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The Texas Rangers are joining the other 29 clubs in Major League Baseball, pledging $1 million to help cover the lost wages of ballpark employees.

Chris Halicke

Takeaways from Texas Rangers Spring Training: Starting Pitching

With the baseball season now on hiatus, we'll take a look back at what went well at Rangers spring training.

Chris Halicke

After CDC's New Recommendation, the MLB Season Could Get Pushed Back Drastically

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a new recommendation for groups of 50 people or more. It's not pretty for the start of the baseball season.

Chris Halicke

Amaranthus: Keep Calm and Sports On

It is an unprecedented time in our world. With sports at a stand still amid the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to stay safe, be kind, and be positive.

Chris Halicke

MLB to Follow CDC Recommendation, Pushes Back Regular Season Eight Weeks

In response to a new recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MLB will push back their season eight weeks.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Players Display Unity; Will Remain Together as a Team in Arizona

Texas Rangers players decided to stick together and stay in Arizona as originally planned before the coronavirus outbreak derailed the baseball season.

Chris Halicke

'Baseball Right Now is Very Clearly Secondary'; Texas Rangers Shut Down Camp in Arizona

Major League Baseball issued a memo to teams that "strongly recommend" players to leave team facilities. The Rangers are following suit.

Chris Halicke

Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic, Health and Safety Are at the Forefront for the Rangers

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the world of sports, the Rangers are primarily focused on the health and safety of their players and staff.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

In the wake of COVID-19's effect on the world of sports, we invite Rangers fans to share their favorite memories.

Chris Halicke

by

Pinkthing11

North Texas Nine Podcast: The Coronavirus And Its Effect on the Sports World With Special Guest John Moore

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes John Moore of the Rangers Nation Podcast to discuss the effect the coronavirus has had on the world of sports.

Chris Halicke