Woodward: The 'Most Mentally Tough Team' Will Succeed in Unique MLB Season

It's been over a month since the baseball was world shut down. The original Opening Day was nearly three weeks ago. If it weren't for the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Texas Rangers would be playing their 18th game of the season on Wednesday, wrapping up a three-game series at Globe Life Field against the New York Yankees.

Instead, we are all forced to wait. Players are to keep working out to stay ready for whenever the "all clear" is given to return to any semblance of normalcy. While it's likely we won't see baseball on TV for a couple of months, it isn't stopping even the President of the United States from trying to figure out a way to bring sports back into our lives.

In this time of waiting, the physical grind can be difficult. Players have to maintain a balance between a state of readiness and intensity. As trying as the physical aspect may be, the mental side may be even more difficult. The state of not knowing when or if the season may start while trying to maintain peak physical condition could get old, if it hasn't already.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward has stayed in constant contact with his players from his home in Arizona. Thankfully for Texas, the reports of the mental state of the players are positive.

"They've actually been pretty good – better than I anticipated," Woodward said in a conference call on Tuesday. "The true frustration is going to be a mental grind. That's going to be the biggest hurdle when we do resume – the frustration of not being where they want to be. Everybody's settled in at home right now. The uncertainty is definitely frustrating for all of us, but I think we've become accustomed to it now. I think with every day and week that goes by it's getting a bit more normal."

The resumption of organized team activities, whenever they will happen, will be a breath of fresh air for players, managers, coaches, and fans alike. In a situation as unique as this, Woodward suggests that the return to work could be the largest hurdle for the players yet.

"I think when we actually resume is going to be the most difficult," Woodward said. "Guys are going to get frustrated. Knowing it's a shortened season, if they don't feel good right away, they're going to get frustrated about not feeling that way and knowing they don't have that much time to actually get ready. That's probably going to be the biggest hurdle. That's where our staff is going to come into play and individualize programs based on that. You don't want to see the snowball effect happen for certain players."

Baseball and other sports are mulling over a variety of ways to bring their respective sports back. A report by ESPN that's been dubbed the "Arizona plan" has obviously made its rounds around those in baseball, including Chris Woodward.

"I got a lot of texts and calls after that. I was thinking, 'Okay, everybody's coming to Arizona,'" Woodward said. "I had obviously heard about it, among other various ideas. MLB is trying any way they can. Ownership and MLB are working together with the players union and trying to figure out some way of playing and being safe. The Arizona plan is one of many."

Of those many plans, the Arizona plan is one of two ideas that have spread like wildfire. USA Today reported a plan where teams play at their spring stadiums in Arizona and Florida while MLB radically realigns the leagues and divisions in regards to their locations to minimize travel. While not discounting the Arizona plan, Woodward was a bit skeptical of the idea.

"It's hard to imagine, to be honest with you. Just because there's so many layers to getting that many people all together in one area," Woodward said. "My biggest thing is safety for my family and our organization and personnel. I'm pretty confident that MLB and however they make their decision, that'll be the top priority – the safety of everyone and the safety of the people that we're around...I do want to play, but I want to be responsible in how we go about that."

When baseball finally does return, regardless of the terms of how or when it returns, it will be both a warm welcome and a challenge for everyone in baseball.

"It's going to be a lot for our guys to have to deal with," Woodward said. "I think the most mentally tough team is going to be the most successful."



