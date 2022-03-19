Skip to main content

Rangers Rekindle Talks With Trevor Story, Source Confirms

The Texas Rangers have already signed two big-name shortstops this offseason. Could they sign a third?

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Since the lockout ended and free agency resumed, the Texas Rangers have been busy in the free agent market. After committing over half a billion dollars to signings prior to the shutdown, they've focused on veteran players on minor league deals and two Major League contracts to Brad Miller and Garrett Richards (the latter is still pending a physical).

However, the Rangers are now in conversations with another impact free agent. After multiple reports circulated Friday night, a source confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com that the Rangers have been in talks with free agent shortstop Trevor Story.

Sep 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 16, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) turns a double play as Texas Rangers center fielder Scott Heineman (16) slides into second in the eighth inning at Coors Field.

Story, 29, is arguably the biggest name left on the market. Per multiple reports, outfielder Nick Castellanos is going to the Philadelphia Phillies while news broke early Saturday morning that shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins. Of the five big-name shortstops to hit the market in the offseason, Story is the lone remaining free agent.

Two of those big names—Corey Seager and Marcus Semien—both signed with the Rangers, which was the biggest splash of MLB free agency. Now it's possible the Rangers add three of those shortstops. Fortunately, the logistics shouldn't be too difficult to sort out.

After signing a one-year deal as a second baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays in an attempt to reset his market, Semien—a career shortstop—easily accepted a permanent shift to the position to play alongside Seager. It also helped that Semien thrived in his first year at second base, winning a Gold Glove and setting the single-season home run record for a second baseman.

Corey Seager
Play

'He's The Perfect Guy For Us': Seager Impresses in Rangers Spring Debut

Corey Seager was paid to come to the Texas Rangers and make an impression. It didn't take him long to do that in the batter's box—or in the clubhouse.

By Chris Halicke14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Mar 8, 2020; Surprise, Arizona, USA; A general view of the field prior to the spring training game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers vs Royals: In-Game Updates, Starting Lineups, Injury Report

Spring training baseball gets underway as the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals face off in Cactus League action.

By Chris Halicke15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Aug 26, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter (13) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers Add Matt Carpenter on Minor League Deal, Source Confirms

The Texas Rangers continue to add veterans to the mix in spring training.

By Chris Halicke18 hours ago
18 hours ago

For Story, it could be a similar situation. The market has not developed the way he anticipated (no doubt the 99-day lockout didn't help matters). With the Rangers, Story would most likely fill their need in left field, per source. Story would prefer to stay at shortstop, and the New York Yankees and Houston Astros might be better fits for him in that regard.

Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Aug 30, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) celebrates after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

However, Texas could be the perfect place for Story to reset his market if he wants to re-enter free agency. He's a Dallas-Fort Worth native and he still lives in the area. Prior to signing Seager and Semien, the Rangers hosted Story for an in-person meeting. If the Rangers can make the money work with Story, playing in his backyard could be an ideal place for him to elevate his value. 

After making the Brad Miller signing official, the Rangers have roughly $135 million committed to the 2022 big league payroll (terms of the Garrett Richards contract are not yet known). There is enough room to add Story and still be well short of the $230 million competitive balance tax threshold.

Story is coming off an up-and-down year. He dealt with arm issues in 2021, which raised some questions among club executives about his defense. He also finished the year with a .801 OPS, his lowest mark since his second season in 2017. If Story's arm is no longer an issue, he has the potential to impact any lineup in baseball. Story won back-to-back Silver Sluggers in two All-Star seasons in 2018-19, mashing 72 total home runs while posting a .914 and .917 OPS, respectively.

