Texas Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Texas Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule

Texas will end its preparation for the 2023 season with a pair of exhibition games at Globe Life Field.

Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

Texas will end its preparation for the 2023 season with a pair of exhibition games at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 31 spring training games in 2023, including 29 Cactus League contests. Major League Baseball released the complete 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday.

The Rangers will conclude the spring schedule with a pair of games at Globe Life Field versus the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. CT and Tuesday, March 28 at 1:05 p.m. CT. 

The Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball unveiled the complete regular season schedule last week. The Rangers open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas’ 29-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, the 21st spring that the Rangers have trained in Surprise beginning in 2003. 

The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas. Those two teams are scheduled to play three times overall in Surprise in 2023, the Cactus League opener on Friday, February 24 (Royals home game), Saturday, February 25 and Wednesday, March 15 (both Rangers home games).

In addition, the Rangers will play the other 13 Cactus League teams once each in Surprise. At the other Cactus League parks, the team has one game each against the other 13 teams.

2023 TEXAS RANGERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE 

Friday, February 24 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium 

Saturday, February 25 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium 

Sunday, February 26 Cleveland Guardians Goodyear

Monday, February 27 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear

Tuesday, February 28 Colorado Rockies Surprise Stadium

Wednesday, March 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Surprise Stadium; San Diego Padres Peoria 

Thursday, March 2 Milwaukee Brewers Phoenix 

Friday, March 3 San Francisco Giants Surprise Stadium 

Saturday, March 4 Chicago White Sox Glendale 

Sunday, March 5 Los Angeles Angels Surprise Stadium 

Monday, March 6 Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields 

Tuesday, March 7 Chicago Cubs Surprise Stadium 

Wednesday, March 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Fields 

Thursday, March 9 Open Date 

Friday, March 10 Oakland A’s Mesa (Hohokam) 

Saturday, March 11 Cincinnati Reds Surprise Stadium 

Sunday, March 12 Seattle Mariners Peoria 

Monday, March 13 Arizona Diamondbacks Surprise Stadium

Tuesday, March 14 Open Date 

Wednesday, March 15 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium 

Thursday, March 16 Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale 

Friday, March 17 Milwaukee Brewers Surprise Stadium 

Saturday, March 18 Los Angeles Angels Tempe 

Sunday, March 19 Seattle Mariners Surprise Stadium 

Monday, March 20 Cleveland Guardians Surprise Stadium 

Tuesday, March 21 Open Date 

Wednesday, March 22 Chicago White Sox Surprise Stadium; San Francisco Giants Scottsdale 

Thursday, March 23 Oakland A’s Surprise Stadium 

Friday, March 24 Chicago Cubs Mesa (Sloan Park) 

Saturday, March 25 San Diego Padres Surprise Stadium 

Sunday, March 26 Open Date 

Monday, March 27 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (7:05 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, March 28 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (1:05 p.m. CT)

