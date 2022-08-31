Texas Rangers Release 2023 Spring Training Schedule
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 31 spring training games in 2023, including 29 Cactus League contests. Major League Baseball released the complete 2023 spring training schedule on Wednesday.
The Rangers will conclude the spring schedule with a pair of games at Globe Life Field versus the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. CT and Tuesday, March 28 at 1:05 p.m. CT.
The Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball unveiled the complete regular season schedule last week. The Rangers open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Texas’ 29-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, the 21st spring that the Rangers have trained in Surprise beginning in 2003.
The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas. Those two teams are scheduled to play three times overall in Surprise in 2023, the Cactus League opener on Friday, February 24 (Royals home game), Saturday, February 25 and Wednesday, March 15 (both Rangers home games).
In addition, the Rangers will play the other 13 Cactus League teams once each in Surprise. At the other Cactus League parks, the team has one game each against the other 13 teams.
2023 TEXAS RANGERS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Friday, February 24 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium
Saturday, February 25 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium
Sunday, February 26 Cleveland Guardians Goodyear
Monday, February 27 Cincinnati Reds Goodyear
Tuesday, February 28 Colorado Rockies Surprise Stadium
Wednesday, March 1 Los Angeles Dodgers Surprise Stadium; San Diego Padres Peoria
Thursday, March 2 Milwaukee Brewers Phoenix
Friday, March 3 San Francisco Giants Surprise Stadium
Saturday, March 4 Chicago White Sox Glendale
Sunday, March 5 Los Angeles Angels Surprise Stadium
Monday, March 6 Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields
Tuesday, March 7 Chicago Cubs Surprise Stadium
Wednesday, March 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Salt River Fields
GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros Aug. 31
Texas concludes a two-game home series with the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.
Rangers Ace Martín Pérez Seeks Even August
Texas' best starting pitcher is still among the AL leaders in several categories, but a win on Wednesday makes him 2-2 this month.
Game Notes: Astros 4, Rangers 2
Texas drops the opener Tuesday night of a two-game series with Houston.
Thursday, March 9 Open Date
Friday, March 10 Oakland A’s Mesa (Hohokam)
Saturday, March 11 Cincinnati Reds Surprise Stadium
Sunday, March 12 Seattle Mariners Peoria
Monday, March 13 Arizona Diamondbacks Surprise Stadium
Tuesday, March 14 Open Date
Wednesday, March 15 Kansas City Royals Surprise Stadium
Thursday, March 16 Los Angeles Dodgers Glendale
Friday, March 17 Milwaukee Brewers Surprise Stadium
Saturday, March 18 Los Angeles Angels Tempe
Sunday, March 19 Seattle Mariners Surprise Stadium
Monday, March 20 Cleveland Guardians Surprise Stadium
Tuesday, March 21 Open Date
Wednesday, March 22 Chicago White Sox Surprise Stadium; San Francisco Giants Scottsdale
Thursday, March 23 Oakland A’s Surprise Stadium
Friday, March 24 Chicago Cubs Mesa (Sloan Park)
Saturday, March 25 San Diego Padres Surprise Stadium
Sunday, March 26 Open Date
Monday, March 27 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (7:05 p.m. CT)
Tuesday, March 28 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (1:05 p.m. CT)