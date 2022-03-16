Source: Rangers Reunite With Charlie Culberson

For the second year in a row, the Texas Rangers are bringing Charlie Culberson into camp on a minor league deal.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers are bringing back Charlie Culberson on a minor league contract, a source confirms with InsideTheRangers.com. The deal comes with an invite to spring training.

As of the time this story was published, the club has not confirmed the signing.

This is the second consecutive year the Rangers have brought Culberson in on a minor league deal. In 2021, he won a roster spot out of camp as a platoon partner with Brock Holt at third base, though Culberson ultimately filled a bigger role than that. The 32-year-old utility man made at least one appearance at seven different positions last year, all except center field and catcher. Yes, that includes two appearances on the mound (two scoreless innings, two hits allowed).

There are two immediate reasons why Culberson is an attractive option for the Rangers. First, he was highly respected in the clubhouse last year. Even with the splashy additions, having some continuity of veteran leadership could help with the transition from evaluation mode to "expect to win" mode.

In addition, Culberson was the player rep on the MLB Players Association who cast the vote on the Rangers' behalf for the new collective bargaining agreement. Even though he was a free agent during the lockout, Culberson took the time to keep Rangers players up to date on what was happening during CBA negotiations.

Of the 30 player reps, 26 of them—including Culberson—voted in favor of the agreement.

Second, Culberson mashed left-handed pitching last year, slashing .346/.376/.556/.932 in 133 at-bats. Conversely, Culberson slashed .123/.206/.175/.382 against right-handers. As the Rangers look for possible platoon candidates, including Brad Miller, Culberson fits the bill as a quality bat against southpaws.

