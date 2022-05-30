SI MLB Power Rankings: Where Are Rangers?

The Texas Rangers completed a 5-5 road trip that ended with winning three of four in Oakland.

The Texas Rangers’ solid road trip helped them move up in the latest Sports Illustrated MLB power rankings.

For the second straight week, the Rangers climbed the ladder. After going from No. 24 to No. 21 a week ago, the Rangers are now No. 18. A successful road trip to clinch the Rangers’ first winning month in nearly three years played a big part in the uptick.

SI pointed out that Marcus Semien finally hit his first home run of the season and suggested that his performance on the road trip could lead to his emergence from his season-opening funk.

The Rangers finished with a 5-5 road trip, including winning three out of four at Oakland in a series that ended Sunday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remains the No. 1 team, followed by the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros.

The rest of the American League West included the Los Angeles Angels at No. 10, Seattle Mariners at No. 21 and Oakland Athletics at No. 24.

The Rangers are back in Arlington for a seven-game homestand this week. The Rangers will host the Tampa Bay Rays from Monday through Thursday. The Rays were ranked No. 8 in the power rankings. The Rangers then host Seattle on Friday through Sunday.

After that, the Rangers head back on the road for a three-game set at Cleveland and a three-game set at Chicago to face the White Sox.

SI’s rankings come out every Monday.

