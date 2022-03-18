Source: Rangers To Sign Garrett Richards
SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran arm to the pitching staff.
The Rangers agreed to terms on a Major League contract with veteran right-hander Garrett Richards, a source confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com. The 40-man roster was filled with the official announcement of the Brad Miller signing, so a subsequent roster move will be needed to make room for Richards once he passes his physical and the deal is made official.
Richards, 33, is coming off a year where he struggled as a starter but later found success out of the bullpen. The former Los Angeles Angel has typically been a starter throughout his career and had some successful years in that role. However, he put up a 5.22 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 22 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year and was moved to the bullpen.
Richards found his groove in a relief role, posting a 3.42 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 18 relief appearances. His strikeouts per nine innings also shot up from 7.1 as a starter to 9.6 as a reliever. Given his history as a starter and recent success out of the bullpen, he is expected to fill a multi-inning relief role for the Rangers.
In addition, Richards has had health issues throughout his career. In 2016, he avoided Tommy John surgery and opted for a stem-cell injection in his elbow. The Oklahoma product also missed the majority of 2017 with a nerve issue in his right biceps. Ultimately, Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2018, which sidelined him for the rest of that season and most of 2019.
A relief role might be the change Richards needs at this point in his career. The move also gives the club another veteran arm to help set an example for a very young pitching staff.
