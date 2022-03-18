Skip to main content

Source: Rangers To Sign Garrett Richards

The Texas Rangers added more depth to the pitching staff, bringing in a veteran arm for the bullpen.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — The Texas Rangers have added another veteran arm to the pitching staff.

The Rangers agreed to terms on a Major League contract with veteran right-hander Garrett Richards, a source confirmed with InsideTheRangers.com. The 40-man roster was filled with the official announcement of the Brad Miller signing, so a subsequent roster move will be needed to make room for Richards once he passes his physical and the deal is made official.

Richards, 33, is coming off a year where he struggled as a starter but later found success out of the bullpen. The former Los Angeles Angel has typically been a starter throughout his career and had some successful years in that role. However, he put up a 5.22 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 22 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year and was moved to the bullpen.

Aug 8, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Richards (43) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 8, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards (43) delivers against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Richards found his groove in a relief role, posting a 3.42 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 18 relief appearances. His strikeouts per nine innings also shot up from 7.1 as a starter to 9.6 as a reliever. Given his history as a starter and recent success out of the bullpen, he is expected to fill a multi-inning relief role for the Rangers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Play

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent outfielders.

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
23 hours ago
Andy Ibanez / Spring Training
Play

'It's His Job To Lose': How Andy Ibáñez Earned an Opportunity at Third Base

The Texas Rangers have several options at third base, but Andy Ibáñez has earned "some runway" at the hot corner.

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Mar 17, 2022

In addition, Richards has had health issues throughout his career. In 2016, he avoided Tommy John surgery and opted for a stem-cell injection in his elbow. The Oklahoma product also missed the majority of 2017 with a nerve issue in his right biceps. Ultimately, Richards underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2018, which sidelined him for the rest of that season and most of 2019.

A relief role might be the change Richards needs at this point in his career. The move also gives the club another veteran arm to help set an example for a very young pitching staff.

Make sure to like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Garrett Richards

Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
Around MLB

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Outfielders

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Andy Ibanez / Spring Training
News

'It's His Job To Lose': How Andy Ibáñez Earned an Opportunity at Third Base

By Chris HalickeMar 17, 2022
Nolan Ryan
News

Rangers to Premiere 'Facing Nolan' at Globe Life Field on May 1

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Sep 29, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland (35) walks off the field during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Add Greg Holland, Dan Winkler to Bullpen Mix

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Jul 2, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Charlie Culberson (2) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Source: Rangers Reunite With Charlie Culberson

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Apr 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the field and the fans and the ballpark and the players during the playing of US and Canadian national anthems before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Announce Revised Regular Season Schedule, Individual Ticket Sales

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022
Aug 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reports: Rangers Add Brad Miller, Lose Out on Seiya Suzuki

By Chris HalickeMar 16, 2022