Skip to main content

Rangers Trade Dennis Santana to Braves

Dennis Santana was set to hit salary arbitration for the first time in his MLB career.

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday they traded relief pitcher Dennis Santana to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Santana, on the 40-man roster, was used as a set-up man in 2022.

This is the second trade the Rangers have made with Atlanta in a week. Last Wednesday, the Rangers acquired starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations for pitcher Kolby Allard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rangers starting pitcher Martín Pérez accepted the qualifying offer extended by the Rangers, which is $19.65 million for the 2023 season. That keeps the left-hander out of free agency.

Santana was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason. Santana threw for at least 54 innings for the second straight season for the Rangers. He went 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA in 63 games (all but one appearance was in relief). He had 20 holds and one save. He pitched 58 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 39 runs (34 earned), two home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 54. Batters hit .228 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

His 63 appearances was a career-high in the majors. His ERA went up by nearly a point from 2021 to 2022.

Santana was sharp for the first three months of the season. His ERA was under 2.00 in each of those three months and his opponent batting average was under .200. But in July his numbers ballooned. His ERA jumped by three points. His numbers didn’t stabilize until mid-September, as he threw shutout baseball in his final six appearances.

At the time of the trade, the Rangers had 34 players on their 40-man roster.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brock Burke

Brock Burke, a left-handed starter-turned-reliever, ended up being named the Rangers' top rookie in 2022.

By Matthew Postins
Martin Perez
Play

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Coming Back

The left-hander agreed to Texas' qualifying offer of nearly $20 million on Tuesday.

By Matthew Postins
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo drops the bat after a hit to drive in a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.
Play

Would Rangers Chase Big Bat in Free Agency?

Starting pitching is the Texas Rangers' primary need, but they've stated their desire to add offense, too.

By Matthew Postins

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (34)

Pitchers (19)

A.J. Alexy, Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Nick Snyder, Ricky Vanasco

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (6): Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (5): Adolis García, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Trade Dennis Santana to Braves

Dennis Santana was set to hit salary arbitration for the first time in his MLB career.

The Texas Rangers announced Tuesday they traded relief pitcher Dennis Santana to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations.

Santana, on the 40-man roster, was used as a set-up man in 2022.

This is the second trade the Rangers have made with Atlanta in a week. Last Wednesday, the Rangers acquired starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi and cash considerations for pitcher Kolby Allard.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rangers starting pitcher Martín Pérez accepted the qualifying offer extended by the Rangers, which is $19.65 million for the 2023 season. That keeps the left-hander out of free agency.

Santana was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason. Santana threw for at least 54 innings for the second straight season for the Rangers. He went 3-8 with a 5.22 ERA in 63 games (all but one appearance was in relief). He had 20 holds and one save. He pitched 58 2/3 innings, giving up 50 hits, 39 runs (34 earned), two home runs and 28 walks. He struck out 54. Batters hit .228 against him and he had a 1.33 WHIP.

His 63 appearances was a career-high in the majors. His ERA went up by nearly a point from 2021 to 2022.

Santana was sharp for the first three months of the season. His ERA was under 2.00 in each of those three months and his opponent batting average was under .200. But in July his numbers ballooned. His ERA jumped by three points. His numbers didn’t stabilize until mid-September, as he threw shutout baseball in his final six appearances.

At the time of the trade, the Rangers had 34 players on their 40-man roster.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (34)

Pitchers (19)

A.J. Alexy, Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Nick Snyder, Ricky Vanasco

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (6): Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (5): Adolis García, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke deals during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Brock Burke

By Matthew Postins
Martin Perez
News

Rangers Ace Martin Pérez Coming Back

By Matthew Postins
May 9, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo drops the bat after a hit to drive in a run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.
News

Would Rangers Chase Big Bat in Free Agency?

By Matthew Postins
Sep 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jake Odorizzi: Rangers 'Tremendous Landing Spot'

By Matthew Postins
Texas Rangers Spring Training, Miscellaneous
News

Rangers Announce Spring Training Game Times

By Inside The Rangers Staff
Aug 9, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) reacts after a pitch during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

'Likely' Return for Rangers Ace

By Matthew Postins
Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez (54) throws during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Martin Perez

By Matthew Postins
Sep 9, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (16) delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Current Payroll Impacts Pitching Dreams

By Matthew Postins