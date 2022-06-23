Skip to main content

Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

Texas makes move to bolster its outfield, which is without injured Eli White for the next two months

The Texas Rangers traded disgruntled outfielder Willie Calhoun to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Steven Duggar on Thursday.

Calhoun was designated for assignment last month and sent to Triple-A Round Rock, a move that prompted him to ask for a trade.

Calhoun was hitting .217 with Round Rock, with five home runs and 20 RBI. With the Rangers this season, he hit .136 with a home run and two RBI.

“We wish Willie the best in his opportunity with San Francisco,” Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said. “It’s a fresh start for him, as well as being close to home.”

Duggar played five seasons for the Giants and is hitting .194/.231/.278/.509 this season. He did hit .257 last year.

“Steven Duggar is a strong all around baseball player who can add value to the team in a variety of ways,” Daniels said. “With the injury to Eli (White), we think his skill set fits our roster well.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

Before he became a high-caliber starter for the Oakland Athletics, Stewart was a young pitcher who struggled in Texas

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Rangers Josh Smith Scores From First on a Single

The Rangers rookie went on the crack of the bat in the second inning and surprised everyone with his speed

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Unleashes One of MLB's 'Hardest' Throws

The Rangers rookie is adapting to playing third base and making some of the hardest throws in the Majors

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
4 hours ago

White is on the 60-day injured list after wrist surgery.

The Giants activated Duggar from their 60-day injured list. He was on the list with a left oblique strain.

The Rangers will need to make room for Duggar on the 26-man roster. The Rangers have already cleared room on the 40-man roster by designated pitcher Spencer Patton for assignment.

Calhoun was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He was one of the players the Rangers received in the Yu Darvish trade in 2017. Calhoun has never played a full season with the Rangers, and has an overall MLB batting average of .241, with 32 home runs and 103 RBI.

The Rangers are off on Thursday. They open a three-game series at home with Washington on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Texas Rangers Logo
News

Rangers History Today: Dave Stewart Haunts Texas

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
May 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (47) follows through on his single during his first MLB at-bat against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Rangers Josh Smith Scores From First on a Single

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Ezequiel Duran (70) during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Watch: Ezequiel Duran Unleashes One of MLB's 'Hardest' Throws

By Matthew Postins4 hours ago
May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Rangers' Plan for Taylor Hearn?

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 4, Phillies 2

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
Jun 22, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Brad Miller (13) hits a single and drives in two runs against the Philadelphia Phillies during the second inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Sweep Phillies Again

By Matthew Postins19 hours ago
USATSI_18573740_168388359_lowres
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Made History, Go For Philly Sweep

By Bri AmaranthusJun 22, 2022
Jun 2, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien (2) follows though on his home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
News

Post-Game Notes: Rangers 7, Phillies 0

By Matthew PostinsJun 22, 2022