Rangers Trade Disgruntled Calhoun to Giants

Texas makes move to bolster its outfield, which is without injured Eli White for the next two months

The Texas Rangers traded disgruntled outfielder Willie Calhoun to the San Francisco Giants for outfielder Steven Duggar on Thursday.

Calhoun was designated for assignment last month and sent to Triple-A Round Rock, a move that prompted him to ask for a trade.

Calhoun was hitting .217 with Round Rock, with five home runs and 20 RBI. With the Rangers this season, he hit .136 with a home run and two RBI.

“We wish Willie the best in his opportunity with San Francisco,” Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said. “It’s a fresh start for him, as well as being close to home.”

Duggar played five seasons for the Giants and is hitting .194/.231/.278/.509 this season. He did hit .257 last year.

“Steven Duggar is a strong all around baseball player who can add value to the team in a variety of ways,” Daniels said. “With the injury to Eli (White), we think his skill set fits our roster well.”

White is on the 60-day injured list after wrist surgery.

The Giants activated Duggar from their 60-day injured list. He was on the list with a left oblique strain.

The Rangers will need to make room for Duggar on the 26-man roster. The Rangers have already cleared room on the 40-man roster by designated pitcher Spencer Patton for assignment.

Calhoun was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He was one of the players the Rangers received in the Yu Darvish trade in 2017. Calhoun has never played a full season with the Rangers, and has an overall MLB batting average of .241, with 32 home runs and 103 RBI.

The Rangers are off on Thursday. They open a three-game series at home with Washington on Friday at 7:05 p.m.

