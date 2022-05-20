Skip to main content

Astros Put End to Rangers Four-Game Winning Streak

Houston grabs a 2-1 lead after one inning and makes it stand as Rangers waste a fine outing by Glenn Otto

The Houston Astros ended the Texas Rangers’ four-game winning streak with a 5-1 victory at Minute Maid Park on Thursday night.

The game marked the start of a four-game series between the Astros (25-14), which entered the game with the lead in the American League West. The Rangers (17-20) helped Houston get there by sweeping the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week.

The Rangers and Astros scored runs in the first inning, with Houston emerging with a 2-1 lead, an advantage the Astros made stand, but added to it with an explosive three-run eighth inning. 

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Glenn Otto

Jun 30, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Eli White (41) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Eli White

Apr 10, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Corey Seager

Martin Maldonado put the hammer down on the Rangers with a two-out double to the gap in right-center field off reliever Matt Moore. He inherited a bases-loaded jam from Josh Sborz with one out.

Moore retired Jose Siri on a strikeout, but, Maldonado’s 1-2 double broke the game open and scored Kyle Tucker, Jeremy Pena, and Chas McCormick.

That secured the win for Astros starter Framber Valdez (3-2) and wasted a fine outing from Tomball, Texas, native Glenn Otto (1-2), who had his longest outing of the season but took the loss.

The Astros’ bullpen struck out the final six Rangers.

The Rangers grabbed a 1-0 lead after Eli White led the game off with a walk off Valdez. Marcus Semien grounded out, but White moved to second, and then he moved to third after a balk by Valdez. Corey Seager then brought White home on a single to left.

The Astros answered in the bottom half of the first, scoring two runs off Otto.

Otto surrendered a double to Jose Altuve, who went 4-for-5, and then Altuve advanced to third on a wild pitch by Otto. He then hit Alex Bregman with a pitch, though the replay showed the contact just grazed Bregman’s jersey.

After fanning Yordan Alvarez, Aledmys Diaz singled to left, which scored Altuve. But, White was able to throw out Bregman at third. Kyle Tucker then singled to score Diaz from second to give the Astros the lead. 

Apr 22, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Heim

May 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) hits an rbi single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.

Kole Calhoun

Sep 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) reacts during the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.

Glenn Otto

Both starters pitched well. Otto had his longest start of the season — six innings — giving up seven hits, two runs (both earned), and three walks while striking out two. He threw 97 pitches.

Valdez went seven innings, giving up six hits, one run, and two walks while striking out seven.

The Rangers collected six hits but stranded seven runners and were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

