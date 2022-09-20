The No. 20 prospect had a terrific first week with the RoughRiders, who are going to the Texas League playoffs.

Frisco RoughRiders infielder Thomas Saggese was named the Texas League Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.

Saggese was promoted from High Class-A Hickory last week at the conclusion of the Crawdads’ season.

He was the player of the week for Sept. 11-18 and he put up impressive numbers in his Double-A debut.

In his first game on Wednesday, Saggese finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple on top of driving in a pair of runs. For the week, Saggese batted .381/.409/.857 in five games, finishing with three doubles, a pair of triples, a home run and nine RBI on a 1.266 OPS.

Saggese also earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors earlier this season. He wrapped up his season at Hickory batting .308/.359/.487/.846 with 14 home runs and 61 RBI.

He is now the Rangers’ No. 20 overall prospect. He was taken in the fifth round in 2020.

Saggese and the RoughRiders clinched the Texas League South Division second half championship with an 11-6 victory on Friday at Northwest Arkansas, marking the club’s first postseason berth since 2014.

The RoughRiders finished the regular season with a 74-63 (.540) record, the second-best record in the Texas League behind Wichita (78-59).

Frisco will face San Antonio (San Diego Padres) in a best-of-three divisional series with Game 1 on Tuesday at Riders Field at 6:35 p.m. CT.

The winner of that series will advance to a best-of-three championship series from Sept. 25-28 against the North Division winner (Tulsa vs. Wichita).

