Three Rising Texas Rangers Prospects Picked for MLB Futures Game At Globe Life Field
Among the festivities during All-Star Weekend with be the MLB Futures Game, which will be hosted Globe Life Field the Saturday before the All-Star Game.
The Texas Rangers will be well-represented, as three of their Top 30 prospects were picked to participate on Tuesday.
Shortstop Sebastian Walcott, the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 73 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, was selected, along with pitchers Emiliano Teodo (Rangers No. 14 prospect) and Winston Santos (Rangers No. 15 prospect).
The Futures Game is set for 3 p.m. central on July 13. The seven-inning contest will be broadcast on MLB Network.
Per MLB.com, 88% of the players selected for the MLB Futures Game advanced to the Majors, and 21% have made it to at least one All-Star Game. This is the 25th anniversary of the first MLB Futures Game.
Walcott, signed as an international free agent out of the Bahamas in 2023, is already at High-A Hickory at just 18 years old. With the Crawdads this season he is batting .235/.336/.395/.731 with 13 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 RBI.
Teodo, signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2020, has steadily progressed through the system and has been with Double-A Frisco all season. In 13 starts he is 4-2 with a 1.87 ERA with 82 strikeouts and 32 walks in 62.2 innings.
Santos, an international signee out of the Dominican Republic in 2019, is also at Frisco after starting the season at Hickory. He is a combined 6-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 13 starts, with 86 strikeouts and 20 walks in 67 innings.