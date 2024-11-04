Three Texas Rangers Infielders Named Silver Slugger Finalists
The Texas Rangers came up empty with the Gold Glove Awards after three players earned the honor a year ago.
They're hoping for better luck when the Silver Slugger Awards are announced on Sunday.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Josh Smith were each named finalists for the American League Silver Slugger Awards for their position — Seager at shortstop, Semien at second base, and Smith at utility player. Smith played 83 games at third base with Josh Jung injured for much of the season, 49 games at short stop filling for Seager, and five games in the outifeld.
Smith batted .258 with 30 doubles, 13 home runs, and 62 RBI in 149 games.
Semien and Seager won the Silver Slugger Award in 2023, and the Rangers team won the first-ever Silver Slugger team award.
In 2024, Semien only batted .237, but led all AL second baseman with 101 runs, 74 RBI, and 23 homers. He also finished second among second basemen in hits, doubles, and slugging percentage.
Seager missed 39 games but still finished third among AL shortstops with 30 homers, a .278 batting average, a .353 on-base percentage, and slugged .512%. He also finished fourth among shortstops with 74 RBI.
Seager missed the final month of the season after undergoing a second sports hernia surgery.
Smith finished among the top 5 third basemen in nearly every offensive category.
