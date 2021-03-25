Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Two More Rangers Selected to Opening Day Roster

Three more decisions have been made regarding the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster.
The Texas Rangers have made a few more decisions regarding their Opening Day roster.

Both Leody Taveras and Eli White were informed on Thursday they will break camp with the team on Sunday night. While it's still unknown who will get the majority of the reps in center field, manager Chris Woodward is thankful to have two more plus-defenders in the outfield.

"They both earned it, honestly," Woodward said. "With Khris Davis going down, it does give me the opportunity to DH Joey [Gallo] and [David] Dahl at times to get them off their feet; keep them healthy, to be honest. It's a good thing for us."

With Taveras and White on the roster, it doesn't leave much more room for any other centerfielders. In turn, the Rangers have informed Delino DeShields Jr. that he will not make the Opening Day roster. 

DeShields was in camp on a minor league contract with an opt-out, so he may get an opportunity to earn a job on another MLB club.

"I hope, for his sake, there's a big league team that needs him," Woodward said. "If a big league team has a need for him, we're not going to get in his way. If it doesn't and he wants to stay with us, hopefully that's the end result."

Chris Halicke covers the Texas Rangers for InsideTheRangers.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisHalicke.
