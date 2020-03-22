VIDEO: The Food That Awaits You at Globe Life Field

It's been one week since the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) released its latest recommendation of all events consisting of 50 people or more for the following eight weeks to be postponed or canceled. Only seven more to go....as long as things don't change again.

The bottom line is we don't know when baseball is going to start. Players, coaches, fans, and media (yes, media) are ready for the season to start. Everyone's ready for everything to return to normalcy. It's especially difficult when the finish line is still blurred.

The last media event the Rangers hosted was when they allowed us to sample the new food items at Globe Life Field, created by Delaware North. The Rangers have been partnered with Delaware North since the old ballpark opened in 1994. Now, they're set to display new food items for a new era in Rangers baseball.

In the video featured above, Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus and yours truly sample some of the new eats that will be available at the ballpark when it opens.

Baseball is on the horizon, we just don't quite know how soon we'll get there. In the meantime, take in the food that awaits you once Globe Life Field does officially open.

