VIDEO: Texas Rangers Part of MLB $30 Million Effort to Pay Ballpark Employees

Chris Halicke

Earlier this week, MLB announced its effort to help support ballpark employees while the season is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Texas Rangers, along with the other 29 teams in Major League Baseball, are each pledging $1 million to help cover the wages of those employees while they miss out on much-needed work. 

In the featured video above, Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus discusses this news with our Inside The Rangers insider Chris Halicke. 

The MLB season will be delayed until at least mid-May. Major League Baseball announced its intention of following the latest recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which urges organizers of mass gatherings to postpone or cancel events entailing 50 or more people for eight weeks. This recommendation was announced on Sunday, March 15th. Eight weeks from that date is May 10th, which is also Mother's Day. 

The Rangers had been taking care of their players and front office staff as the fluid situation played out late last week, which effectively delayed the regular season and suspended all spring training camps and games. After all of that was taken care of, teams have shifted their focus to ballpark and other hourly employees. 

Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein wrote a fantastic story on SI.com regarding third-party vendors. There's no word from the Rangers, MLB, or those vendors on how or if they will be compensated during this time. 

Stay tuned with Sports Illustrated for the latest news on MLB and COVID-19's impact on the season. 

