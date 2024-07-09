Watch Corey Seager Blast Texas Rangers' Longest Home Run This Season Against Los Angeles Angels
Corey Seager belted his 17th home run in the first inning Monday.
Belted may not do the two-run shot justice. Seager's homer was estimated to travel 457 feet, the longest home run by any Texas Rangers player in 2024. It's the 16th-longest homer in MLB this season. Dodgers' slugger Shohei Ohtani has the longest homer of 2024 at 476 feet.
Before Seager's blast off Angels right-hander Davis Daniel, the Taveras' 437-foot homer was shortest team-leader in MLB.
Leody Taveras previously had the club high with a 437-foot homer.
It's the second-longest homer in Seager's career and the longest with the Rangers. His career-long homer of 464 feet came with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021.
Seager had previously hit two 422-foot home runs this season, and has 187 homers in his career.
Seager's blast landed high up on the grass berm in centerfield at Angels Stadium in Anaheim and gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead against the Angels.
Statcast estimates the exit velocity to be 107 mph. It's Seager's second homer in as many games after he hit a three-run homer against the Tampa Bay Rays in Sunday's 13-2 win. He has three homers and nine RBI in his past seven games.
Seager is the ninth player to hit a homer 455 feet or more at Angel Stadium since Statcast started keeping data in 2015. It's happened 17 times overall.
Rookie Wyatt Langford added a 409-foot homer in the seventh to extend the Rangers' lead to 9-3.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.