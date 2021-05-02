WATCH: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Roots For Rangers At Ballpark

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was just one of over 35,000 fans at Globe Life Park on Saturday night.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers are next door neighbors. The two teams' stadiums are a stone's throw from one another. And on the heels of the highly publicized NFL Draft, Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott took a stroll over to check out the Rangers' new ballpark for the first time.

"What's up, Rangers fans! It's Dak down at Globe Life Field. [It's] my first time. What a beautiful stadium. Great energy. It's just how we do it. Straight up Texas!"

"Straight up Texas" is the mantra for the Rangers this year.

But Dak didn't make a cameo and take off. He took in an exciting ballgame that had four lead changes, clutch home runs, and nerve-racking pitching situations. The Rangers ended up pulling out an 8-6 win over the Boston Red Sox, who have the best record in the American League.

Dak was there, rooting on the Rangers until the 27th out was recorded.

"He's pumped up, he stayed for the last out," said Rangers television commentator Tom Grieve. "He didn't come get his nachos and leave after the sixth inning."

Unity between the sports teams in the DFW metroplex, especially when the franchise quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is involved, can really excite fans. But there might not have been a fan who celebrated the Rangers' win quite like Dak did.

Promo photo: Texas Rangers social media

