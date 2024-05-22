Watch Texas Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Obliterate Woman's Nachos in Philadelphia
Corey Seager has destroyed some baseballs during his MLB career.
But, as far as we can tell, he's never destroyed a plate of nachos.
Not until Tuesday night in the Texas Rangers series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In the eighth inning, Seager drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Jeff Hoffman 380 feet into the first row of seats in right-center field. The ball smashed into a container of nachos and other snacks being enjoyed by, presumably, a mother and daughter. The nachos and containers flew onto the warning track, along with the ball, originally called a double by umpires. After a review, the call was overturned when it was clear the ball was a home run.
It's Seager's seventh homer of 2024 and 177th of his career.
The fans are lucky the food broke the 103.3 mph line drive's momentum, or they could have been sporting a nasty welt.
No word on whether they received replacement nachos, but Seager got his seventh homer of 2024 and 177 of this career. Seager has five homers in his past 16 games.
The homer pulled the Rangers to within 3-2. They had two runners on later in the inning but Nathaniel Lowe's 102.5 mph line drive fly out to left ended the threat.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.