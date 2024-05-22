Inside The Rangers

Watch Texas Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Obliterate Woman's Nachos in Philadelphia

Corey Seager slugged his seventh home run and destroyed a mother and daughter's nachos during the Rangers game against the Phillies.

Stefan Stevenson

May 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Corey Seager has destroyed some baseballs during his MLB career.

But, as far as we can tell, he's never destroyed a plate of nachos.

Not until Tuesday night in the Texas Rangers series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the eighth inning, Seager drove the first pitch he saw from reliever Jeff Hoffman 380 feet into the first row of seats in right-center field. The ball smashed into a container of nachos and other snacks being enjoyed by, presumably, a mother and daughter. The nachos and containers flew onto the warning track, along with the ball, originally called a double by umpires. After a review, the call was overturned when it was clear the ball was a home run.

It's Seager's seventh homer of 2024 and 177th of his career.

The fans are lucky the food broke the 103.3 mph line drive's momentum, or they could have been sporting a nasty welt.

No word on whether they received replacement nachos, but Seager got his seventh homer of 2024 and 177 of this career. Seager has five homers in his past 16 games.

The homer pulled the Rangers to within 3-2. They had two runners on later in the inning but Nathaniel Lowe's 102.5 mph line drive fly out to left ended the threat.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.