When Healthy, What Are the Rangers' Plans for Khris Davis?

With Texas Rangers slugger Khris Davis recovering from injury, will there be a spot at the table when he returns?

When the Texas Rangers shipped off Elvis Andrus to the Oakland Athletics for veteran slugger Khris Davis, catcher Jonah Heim, and pitcher Dane Acker, they envisioned Davis as a legitimate candidate for the Opening Day designated hitter. However, due to a quadriceps injury, Davis was unable to take the field to start the season.

Over the course of his absence, younger players like Willie Calhoun and Adolis García have seen increased playing time. They have not disappointed as Calhoun currently sits with a .294 batting average and García owns an OPS of 1.010. There have always been high expectations of Calhoun after he arrived as the marquee acquisition in the Yu Darvish trade, however through injury or performance issues he has not yet reached his full potential. Meanwhile, García is one player the club is most excited to see get time in the Major Leagues.

Now, Calhoun and García are doing exactly what the club envisioned of them. Unfortunately for Davis, both Calhoun and García play Davis' positions.

Where does that leave Davis when he becomes fully healthy? General manager Chris Young states much of it will be performance-based.

"There are a lot of factors to consider with this," Young said. "A lot of it is performance-based. We've said that all along. The decisions are going to be performance-based. Obviously, some aren't perfectly aligned at times, given personnel needs and health issues.

"But nonetheless, I think that making these decisions based on performance, both in terms of when the player is ready to rejoin the club — and he's in a good position — and then secondly, how the performances of the personnel at the big league level."

With Calhoun and García swinging the bat the way they are as of late, it would seem counter-productive to demote García or take away at-bats for the developing Calhoun. Yet, the argument that could be made for the "Ranger Killer," as Davis has become affectionately known as during his time with Oakland, is his veteran presence and consistent track record.

The Rangers are currently a very young team and the biggest voice in the clubhouse may very well be Joey Gallo who is just 27 years old. Davis could step in and help provide additional veteran leadership and perspective for the rebuilding ball club. The Rangers loved his voice in the clubhouse during the spring, and his bat could help provide protection for hitters like Gallo.

In the same vain, the development of younger players is key to seeing this franchise through the rebuild. Taking away valuable Major League at-bats from those players could set the timeline to contention even further back.

Texas has been an exciting team to watch this season thus far. Their 9-11 record shows that they are competing and there is significant growth coming from the youth, especially on the pitching side of the house. Inserting Davis into that type of situation may make little sense.

However, the Rangers still have a little bit more time before having to confront that situation. Young is well aware of that fact.

"All things considered, I think that we'll make that decision when the time comes and we have all the information," Young explained. "But as I said, things happen quickly here, and we'll have to see where we are when Khris is ready."

Until then, Calhoun and García will strive to ensure that the decision continues to be a hard one to make.

Promo photo: Kelly Gavin / Courtesy of the Texas Rangers

You can follow Kade Kistner on Twitter @KadeKistner

