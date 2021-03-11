Yankees Voice Trashes Texas Rangers Opening-Day Plan As 'Stupid'

The Rangers became the first team in any major sport since the COVID-19 pandemic began to announce plans to play before a full house. One Yankees voice doesn't like the idea

The Texas Rangers announced this week that they are planning to allow a full capacity of fans at the new stadium, Globe Life Field in Arlington. The opponent that day will be the Toronto Blue Jays.

As least one member of the New York Yankees traveling party is glad they won't be in Arlington that day.

“I am glad I am not there. I am glad I am not there,” Suzyn Waldman said. “Stupid.”

Yankees play-by-plan man John Sterling broached the issue with Waldman on the Wednesday night broadcast of a Yankees spring training game.

The Rangers became the first team in any major sport since the COVID-19 pandemic began to announce plans to play before a full house. (Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones soon followed suit.) After Game 1, there will be restrictions put back in place for ensuing games.

The Rangers first game - and first chance to fully open their new stadium, Globe Life Field, to 40,518 fans - is scheduled for April 5 against the Blue Jays.

READ MORE: Texas Rangers Will Open Globe Life Field at Full Capacity

“We were very encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” Rangers president of business operations and COO Neil Leibman said. “We’re fully confident that we can do this is in a responsible and safe way. There is so much pent up demand for people wanting to go to events in a safe environment.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced recently that he is opening the state “100 percent.”

The Rangers, of course, were hoping to debut Globe Life Field to the general public last season before COVID-19 changed those plans. The new ballpark was open to a limited number of fans for the NLCS and World Series during the MLB' neutral-site playoff "bubble.''

CONTINUE READING: Do Texas Rangers Drive Their Fans To Drink? Survey Says ...