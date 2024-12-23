'You'll Forever Be A World Series Champ' Texas Rangers Trade Four-Year Cornerstone For Left-Handed Reliever
The Texas Rangers made another important addition to their bullpen but lost a vital piece of their World Series title-winning team to do it.
The Rangers announced on Sunday that they traded first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals for left-handed reliever Robert Garcia.
Garcia, 28, was 3-6 with a 4.22 ERA in a career-high 72 relief appearances for the Nationals in 2024, tied for the fifth-most appearances among MLB left-handers. Garcia struck out 11.31 batters per nine innings and had 75 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings. He held batters to a .237 batting average, including .226 and one home run against left-handed batters. His steadiness against lefties was likely crucial to the Rangers making the move.
Lowe, 29, batted .274/.359/.432/.791 (618-2259) with 78 home runs and 299 RBI in 615 games across four seasons with Texas (beg. 2021). The left-handed-hitting first baseman debuted with Tampa Bay in 2019 after being selected by the Rays in the 13th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Mississippi State University and was acquired by the Rangers in a 6-player trade on Dec. 10, 2020.
Lowe was acquired in a December 2020 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has been a fixture in the Rangers starting lineup for the past four seasons. He played in 161 games and batted .261 with 17 homers, 38 doubles and 82 RBI in 2023 when the Rangers won their first World Series championship.
He missed most of spring training and April with an oblique strain in 2024 and struggled to find power at the plate when he returned to action. He had only four homers and 11 doubles through June but started showing more pop in the second half. He finished batting .265 with 16 homers, 16 doubles, and 69 RBI in 140 games.
The Rangers thanked Lowe for his time with the club on social media.
"For your countless contributions to the organization, clubhouse and community. Thank you, Nathaniel, you’ll forever be a World Series champ," the Rangers posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lowe is entering his third year of arbitration this winter and he's likely to see a significant salary increase. He earned $7 million in 2024 but his new deal could be closer to $12 million. The Rangers' acquisition of power-hitting Jake Burger, however, allows the club to save some money to perhaps still sign a closer and/or another starter. Burger's salary will be under $1 million in 2025.
Garcia was a 15th-round selection of the Royals in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of California-Davis. He made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins on July 14, 2023. The Nationals claimed him off waivers two weeks later.
The Rangers remain at the 40-man limit on their Major League roster.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.