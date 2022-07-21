Less than a week after being designated for assignment, the lightly-used outfielder will play the rest of the season in the Korea Baseball Organization

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Zach Reks has reportedly signed a deal with the Korea Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants for the rest of this season.

The report, from mlbtraderumors.com and from the Yonhap News Agency, came on Wednesday, the last day of the All-Star Break.

The Rangers designated Reks for assignment on Saturday and released him after that. Reks will make a reported $300,000 with the Giants overseas.

Reks has been up and down with the Rangers this season. With Texas, he batted .265/.265/.294/.559 in 34 at-bats. He drove in three runs and struck out 10 times.

But with Triple-A Round Rock, Reks was one of the team’s top hitters. He batted .331/.421/.579/1.000 with six home runs and 21 RBI. In the last week of May, Reks was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week.

Reks played six games with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season before joining the Rangers as a free agent.

The Dodgers drafted Reks in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft (No. 310 overall). He played college baseball at Kentucky.

The Rangers are preparing to begin the second half of their season on Thursday when they face the Miami Marlins on Thursday. The game is being played to make up a contest postponed from April 4 due to the lockout. The Rangers then get on a place and head to Oakland to begin a three-city, nine-day trip on the west coast that will take them to Seattle and Los Angeles after that.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

