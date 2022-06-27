Rangers Prospects Earn Player of Week Honors

Three prospect among Texas' top 30 had great weeks for their respective teams

Texas Rangers top 30 prospect Cole Ragans was one of three farmhands named Player of the Week in their respective leagues on Monday.

Ragans was named Player of the Week in the Pacific Coast League for his work with Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who plays for the High Class-A affiliate the Hickory Crawdads, was named to the same honor in the South Atlantic League.

Another top 30 pitching prospect, left-hander Mitch Bratt, was named to the Carolina League’s top honor for his play with the Class-A Down East Wood Ducks.

Ragans, the system’s No. 29 prospect, has risen up the ranks in the Rangers’ system after missing three seasons due to injuries and the COVID-19 shutdown of Minor League Baseball. Now with the Express, the former first-round pick has gone 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA (2 ER/13.0 IP) in two starts since being promoted to Round Rock.

In his second start with the Express last week, he threw six innings, gave up two hits and two walks while striking out seven. He combined with Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Patton and Josh Sborz for a shutout in victory over Oklahoma City.

Carter, who is the Rangers’ No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB.com, played in six games last week for Hickory. He hit .455 (10-for-22) with a grand slam, three triples, a double, and eight RBI. The Rangers drafted Carter in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Bratt, who is No. 22 in the Rangers’ system, threw five hitless innings on Saturday for the Wood Ducks and in his last seven starts he has a 1.50 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.