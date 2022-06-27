Skip to main content

Rangers Prospects Earn Player of Week Honors

Three prospect among Texas' top 30 had great weeks for their respective teams

Texas Rangers top 30 prospect Cole Ragans was one of three farmhands named Player of the Week in their respective leagues on Monday.

Ragans was named Player of the Week in the Pacific Coast League for his work with Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who plays for the High Class-A affiliate the Hickory Crawdads, was named to the same honor in the South Atlantic League.

Another top 30 pitching prospect, left-hander Mitch Bratt, was named to the Carolina League’s top honor for his play with the Class-A Down East Wood Ducks.

Ragans, the system’s No. 29 prospect, has risen up the ranks in the Rangers’ system after missing three seasons due to injuries and the COVID-19 shutdown of Minor League Baseball. Now with the Express, the former first-round pick has gone 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA (2 ER/13.0 IP) in two starts since being promoted to Round Rock.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers DH Says There's One Way to Fix Elbow

Mitch Garver is hitting .200 going into the Kansas City series and he's frustrated that he hasn't been able to contribute more

By Matthew Postins6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Martin Perez
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Monday’s matchup between Texas and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago
David Clyde
Play

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

He was supposed to be the player that would be Texas' first ace, and on this day in 1973, he debuted to incredible fanfare

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
1 hour ago

In his second start with the Express last week, he threw six innings, gave up two hits and two walks while striking out seven. He combined with Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Patton and Josh Sborz for a shutout in victory over Oklahoma City.

Carter, who is the Rangers’ No. 9 overall prospect according to MLB.com, played in six games last week for Hickory. He hit .455 (10-for-22) with a grand slam, three triples, a double, and eight RBI. The Rangers drafted Carter in the second round of the 2020 draft.

Bratt, who is No. 22 in the Rangers’ system, threw five hitless innings on Saturday for the Wood Ducks and in his last seven starts he has a 1.50 ERA in 30 innings pitched.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

May 1, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers catcher Mitch Garver (18) and starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) warm up before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers DH Says There's One Way to Fix Elbow

By Matthew Postins6 minutes ago
Martin Perez
Game Day

Pregame Notes: Rangers, Royals Begin Three-Game Series

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
David Clyde
News

Rangers History Today: David Clyde's MLB Debut

By Matthew Postins1 hour ago
May 15, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Adolis García: 'He's Just Different' Says Rangers Manager

By Matthew Postins8 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers No. 1 Prospect Has Issues Walking

By Matthew Postins11 hours ago
Jun 21, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) slaps the hand of third base coach Tony Beasley (27) after hitting a solo hone run during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Nate Lowe Becoming Vital Rangers Piece

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Adolis Garcia
News

Post-Game Notes: Nationals 6, Rangers 4

By Inside The Rangers StaffJun 26, 2022
Jun 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) scores a run as Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) cannot make the play in the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Nationals Outlast Rangers in Series Finale

By Matthew PostinsJun 26, 2022