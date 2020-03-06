North Texas Nine Podcast: AL Central Preview with Special Guest Matt Loede of 'CBI'

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Matt Loede of Cleveland Baseball Insider on Sports Illustrated as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke. With Matt covering the Indians, he shares his knowledge of the Indians along with the rest of the AL Central division and how it may shape up in 2020.

The Minnesota Twins look like the best team on paper, but the Indians are coming off a 93-win season without Corey Kluber for all but seven starts, who is now obviously a Texas Ranger. The White Sox have also been arguably the most active team over the winter to position themselves for a more competitive year.

Chris and Matt talk about the state of the five teams in the division and make their predictions of who will win the A.L. Central and who may possibly land a wildcard spot. With the Rangers fighting for a playoff spot this year, it's good to take a look around the league to gauge what Texas is up against in their quest to compete once again.

Inside The Rangers on SI would like to thank Matt Loede for taking the time to jump on the podcast and help us preview the American League Central division.

