North Texas Nine Podcast: AL East Preview With Special Guest Max Goodman

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Max Goodman (Inside The Pinstripes on Sports Illustrated) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke. With Max covering the Yankees, he shares his knowledge of the Bronx Bombers along with the rest of the AL East division and how it may shape up in 2020.

The Yankees look like a clear favorite to run away with the division, highlighted by their offseason signing of Gerrit Cole. With injuries to Luis Severino, James Paxton, Giancarlo Stanton, and Aaron Judge, could the Yankees be within reach by the Tampa Bay Rays? Toronto is on the rise, but are they a playoff team yet? What happens in Boston now that Mookie Betts is in Los Angeles? And just how bad are the Orioles?

Listen to the podcast here.

Inside The Rangers on SI would like to thank Max Goodman for taking the time to jump on the podcast and help us preview the American League East division.

