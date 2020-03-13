North Texas Nine Podcast: The Coronavirus And Its Effect on the Sports World With Special Guest John Moore

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Moore (Rangers Nation Podcast) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke. Chris and John discuss the somber world of sports that is currently at a stand still because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They also look at how MLB might handle the schedule once the season actually begins.

The baseball season is currently delayed at least two weeks, but recent reports state the season may not actually begin until after the beginning of May. Of course, baseball is not immune to the effects that COVID-19 has on the sports world. Nearly every professional or collegiate league or association has postponed or canceled its events for the unforeseeable future.

With President Trump declaring a national emergency on the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by many organizations including school districts, hopefully the spread of this virus can be slowed sooner rather than later.

Listen to episode nine of the North Texas Nine Podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

