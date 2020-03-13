Inside The Rangers
North Texas Nine Podcast: The Coronavirus And Its Effect on the Sports World With Special Guest John Moore

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Moore (Rangers Nation Podcast) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke. Chris and John discuss the somber world of sports that is currently at a stand still because of the coronavirus (COVID-19). They also look at how MLB might handle the schedule once the season actually begins.

The baseball season is currently delayed at least two weeks, but recent reports state the season may not actually begin until after the beginning of May. Of course, baseball is not immune to the effects that COVID-19 has on the sports world. Nearly every professional or collegiate league or association has postponed or canceled its events for the unforeseeable future. 

With President Trump declaring a national emergency on the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken by many organizations including school districts, hopefully the spread of this virus can be slowed sooner rather than later. 

Listen to episode nine of the North Texas Nine Podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

The Coronavirus precautions are leaving many scared, out of work and with more time on their hands. Here's Best and Worst: Checking in on Dallas Sports Pros During 'Hiatus'

Texas Rangers Haven: The Memories That COVID-19 Can't Infect

In the wake of COVID-19's effect on the world of sports, we invite Rangers fans to share their favorite memories.

MLB Officially Suspends Spring Training, Delays Opening Day Two Weeks Due to Spread of COVID-19

Major League Baseball is expected to follow suit with other sports leagues and suspend spring training games due to the spread of COVID-19.

by

REPORT: Chris Stapleton Concert, The First Event Scheduled for Globe Life Field, Has Been Postponed

The concert featuring Chris Stapleton, the first event scheduled for Globe Life Field, has been postponed.

Rangers vs Mariners Opening Series in Seattle Will Be Moved Due to COVID-19

In response to Governor Jay Inslee's statement, the Rangers vs Mariners opening series in Seattle will be moved to an alternate location.

A Day at Globe Life Field: Food, Sights, and More Food

The Texas Rangers debuted some new food options for the upcoming season at Globe Life Field.

SI MLB Preview: How Will the Texas Rangers Fare in 2020?

Sports Illustrated's MLB Preview is out, so where did the Texas Rangers land?

Welcome to Inside The Rangers, Bri Amaranthus

Get to Know Inside the Rangers' Newest Reporter, Bri Amaranthus.

Spring Training (3/10/20): Texas Rangers vs Chicago White Sox Pre-Game Notes

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back against the White Sox after falling to the Athletics on Monday night.

North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Talk, The Coronavirus & Clubhouse Access, and More With Special Guest Levi Weaver

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes fellow Rangers beat writer Levi Weaver of The Athletic to discuss the Rangers and MLB's media restrictions to clubhouse access.

