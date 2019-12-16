RangersMaven
North Texas Nine Podcast: Corey Kluber Trade With Special Guest Matt Loede

The Rangers and the Indians made a pretty impactful trade on Sunday and at SI, we wanted to get a full perspective on what went down on Sunday.

Matt Loede of Cleveland Baseball Insider on SI joins Chris Halicke to talk about the Indians trade of Corey Kluber to the Rangers for Delino DeShields and Emmanuel Clase. 

Matt has been covering the Indians since 1994 and gives great insight to all sides of the trade for both the Rangers and the Indians.

Listen to the episode here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking Rangers baseball. 

