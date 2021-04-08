North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers' 3-3 Start, Rocker/Leiter Talk With Jared Sandler

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Jared Sandler (Texas Rangers Radio Network, 105.3 The Fan) as he joins our Rangers beat reporter Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show.

Chris and Jared react to the Rangers' 3-3 start, looking into Nate Lowe's blazing hot start and if a demotion is in the near future for Leody Taveras. They also answer fans' questions from Twitter, including which former Rangers player could eventually manage a big-league team and who the Rangers might select No. 2 overall in this summer's first-year player draft.

Listen to the full episode of the podcast here:

Jared Sandler hosts the pre and postgame shows, along with some play-by-play and color commentary duties, on the Texas Rangers Radio Network. He is also the Rangers insider for the flagship station of the Rangers, 105.3 The Fan. Be sure to follow Jared Sandler on Twitter @JaredSandler.

