North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers Talk, The Coronavirus & Clubhouse Access, and More With Special Guest Levi Weaver

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Levi Weaver (The Athletic) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke. With Chris and Levi both as Rangers beat writers, they discuss the latest issues surrounding the Rangers, plus some extra tangents. As baseball writers for different publications, they also give their perspectives on how vital clubhouse access is for baseball writers. 

Chris and Levi go over everything going on with the Rangers, which is a wide variety of topics. They talk about Willie Calhoun, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the situation at first base, the importance of Rougned Odor, and all the question marks that reside on the club as a whole going into 2020. 

The Coronavirus is nothing to be taken lightly, especially when a whole country is shut down because of its spread. The access to the clubhouse is an essential part of the job of a baseball writer, or any sports journalist for that matter. It's a difficult situation that all parties involved want to be over and done with as soon as possible...or so we hope. Chris and Levi both go into sharing how it affects them and all of their fellow baseball writers.

Listen to the podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

