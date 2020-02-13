North Texas Nine Podcast: Astros' Apology Fallout with Special Guest CJ Nitkowski

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest CJ Nitkowski (Rangers' television commentary, MLB Network Radio) as he joins our Rangers insider Chris Halicke. The two talk about the fallout after the Astros' formal apology from their players regarding the 2017 cheating scandal.

While we'd much rather be talking about Texas Rangers baseball, the comments and actions made this morning warranted discussion. The Rangers are in the same division as the Astros, are archrivals with them, and along with the rest of baseball in general, are unfairly affected by this cheating scandal.

Chris and CJ also shortly touch on the proposed MLB playoff changes. The drastic ideas have not been well received, most notably by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer.

Listen to episode five of the North Texas Nine Podcast here.

The state of baseball is badly affected by this scandal surrounding the Astros. The issue seems to never go away, even while teams are already in Florida and Arizona gearing up for spring training.

Thank you CJ Nitkowski for taking the time to join the podcast. His insight and opinion is much appreciated.

