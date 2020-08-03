North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers at Athletics Preview with Special Guest John Hickey

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Hickey (InsideTheAthletics on Sports Illustrated) as he joins Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke. John and Chris discuss the upcoming series between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics starting on Tuesday night at The Coliseum in Oakland.

The Rangers carry a 3-5 record with them into the series. The A's finish a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, boasting a 5-4 record.

Chris and John look at the probable pitching matchups for the series, the offensive struggles both teams have had thus far, and the vast difference between each club's bullpen. They also discuss how the Rangers and A's might handle life on the road as Major League Baseball teams navigate the 2020 season trying to avoid contracting and/or spreading the novel coronavirus.

Listen to the podcast here:

