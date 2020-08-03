Inside The Rangers
North Texas Nine Podcast: Rangers at Athletics Preview with Special Guest John Hickey

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest John Hickey (InsideTheAthletics on Sports Illustrated) as he joins Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke. John and Chris discuss the upcoming series between the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics starting on Tuesday night at The Coliseum in Oakland. 

The Rangers carry a 3-5 record with them into the series. The A's finish a four-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Monday night, boasting a 5-4 record.

Chris and John look at the probable pitching matchups for the series, the offensive struggles both teams have had thus far, and the vast difference between each club's bullpen. They also discuss how the Rangers and A's might handle life on the road as Major League Baseball teams navigate the 2020 season trying to avoid contracting and/or spreading the novel coronavirus.

Listen to the podcast here:

You can read all of John's coverage of the Oakland A's at si.com/mlb/athletics. Click the "follow" button in the top right corner of the site to register for FREE to like and/or comment on featured stories and discuss all things A's in the community section. You will also get a weekly newsletter via email to keep up to date with everything in Oakland.

You can do the same here on Inside The Rangers on Sports Illustrated to keep up with all thing Rangers. 

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Ten Takeaways from the Rangers' Three-Game Series Against the Giants

'Inside The Rangers' insider Chris Halicke looks at ten different items of note from the Texas Rangers' three-game series in San Francisco.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Giants Pre-Game Notes: Santana to 10-Day IL, Offense Seeking a Spark

The Texas Rangers have placed Danny Santana on the 10-day IL ahead of their afternoon matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

Chris Halicke

"Willie's a Special Kid" While Gallo Steals the Show, Calhoun's Clutch At-Bat Helped Save a Rangers' Win in San Francisco

While Joey Gallo stole the show in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, Chris Woodward stuck with Willie Calhoun in one of the most crucial at-bats that gave the Rangers the lead late in the game.

Chris Halicke

Rangers May Have "Dodged a Bullet" With Odor, But Continue to be Hit Hard by Injuries

Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Danny Santana may miss some time, adding to the growing list of injuries.

Chris Halicke

"We’re Just Not Getting the Big Hit" The Rangers' Missed Opportunities at the Plate are Piling Up

The Texas Rangers's offense has struggled so far this season, especially with runners in scoring position.

Chris Halicke

Pinkthing11

Texas Rangers Radio Broadcast Booth Hit by COVID-19

The Texas Rangers have learned that two individuals working in the home radio booth tested positive for COVID-19, including radio broadcaster Matt Hicks.

Chris Halicke

Kong88

Rangers Mailbag: Who Will Step In for Corey Kluber and José Leclerc?

Texas Rangers fans submit their questions regarding a number of topics, including who will replace Corey Kluber and José Leclerc.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Gallo Showing Signs That 2019 Was Not a Fluke

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo suffered a two-week setback due to a positive case of COVID-19. Yet, he is still displaying the same maturity that earned him success in 2019.

Chris Halicke

Kong88

Rangers Closer José Leclerc Suffers Similar Injury as Kluber; Greg Bird to be Recalled, Ronald Guzmán Optioned

Texas Rangers closer José Leclerc suffered nearly the same injury as Corey Kluber. Meanwhile, Greg Bird will be called up to the active roster while Ronald Guzmán will be optioned.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Bats Break Out with a Five-Run Eighth Inning in Victory Over Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers' offense has been stagnant in the first four games of the season. The dam might have finally broke on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke