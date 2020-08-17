SI.com
Inside The Rangers
HomeGame DayProspectsNewsPodcasts
Search

North Texas Nine Podcast: The Curious Case of Rougned Odor with Special Guest Roy White III

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Roy White III as he joins Texas Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show. Chris and Roy review the first 20 games of the Rangers' season, discuss the curious case of Rougned Odor, plus much, much more.

With the trade deadline only a couple of weeks away, Chris and Roy discuss different way of how the Rangers could address the organization's needs by August 31. Rangers ace Lance Lynn will likely be a hot commodity that is discussed thoroughly over the next couple of weeks if the Rangers decide to try and sell. 

The Rangers currently sit at 10-10 after taking two of three games over the weekend against the Colorado Rockies. With the playoffs in reach, the idea of the Rangers becoming buyers at the deadline is not out of the realm of possibility.

You can listen to the podcast here:

Fans may remember Roy White III from his time at 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Texas Rangers. You can listen to Roy on the Blogging The Boys podcast on Apple Podcasts and other platforms. You can read his work for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys season at bloggingtheboys.com.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke
Follow Roy White III on Twitter: @RDubThree

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers at Rockies Pre-Game Notes: Texas Seeking Second Sweep of 2020 Season

After winning the first two games of the series, the Texas Rangers are seeking their second weekend sweep of the season, this time at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Chris Halicke

Rangers Mailbag: Is It Time to Move on From Rougned Odor?

While the Texas Rangers have won six of their last seven games and improved in number of ways, there are still some questions to be answered.

Chris Halicke

"He's the Best Pitcher in Baseball" Rangers' Lance Lynn Hurls Two-Hit Complete Game at Coors Field

Texas Rangers' ace Lance Lynn is exerting himself as one of the game's best pitchers after a two-hit complete game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Ace Lance Lynn Continues to Succeed with the Fastball, Despite MLB's Opposing Trend

While baseball trends toward the breaking ball, Texas Rangers ace Lance Lynn continues to have success with a heavy dose of fastballs.

Chris Halicke

Rangers at Rockies Pre-Game Notes: Chirinos to 10-Day IL, Odor Back in the Lineup

Rougned Odor is back in the Texas Rangers lineup as they kick off a weekend series in Colorado.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Edinson Vólquez Placed on 45-Day IL with Oblique Strain

The Texas Rangers suffered another blow to the bullpen, losing Edinson Vólquez to the 45-day IL with an oblique strain.

Chris Halicke

Derek Dietrich Shines in Debut, Makes Immediate Impact with Rangers

In his Texas Rangers debut, Derek Dietrich made an immediate impact with a three-hit night.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Derek Dietrich Set to Make Texas Debut at Second Base

New acquisition Derek Dietrich will make his Rangers debut as they face off with the Seattle Mariners in the rubber match of their three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Chris Halicke

Nick Solak Has Forced His Way Into the Rangers' Lineup

Following a three-hit, three-RBI night, Rangers manager Chris Woodward says Nick Solak's bat is here to stay in the Texas lineup.

Chris Halicke

Rangers vs Mariners Pre-Game Notes: Texas Makes Several Roster Moves, Farrell Placed on Injured List

The Texas Rangers made a flurry of roster moves before Tuesday night's match up with the Seattle Mariners.

Chris Halicke