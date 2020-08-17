North Texas Nine Podcast: The Curious Case of Rougned Odor with Special Guest Roy White III

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Roy White III as he joins Texas Rangers beat writer Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show. Chris and Roy review the first 20 games of the Rangers' season, discuss the curious case of Rougned Odor, plus much, much more.

With the trade deadline only a couple of weeks away, Chris and Roy discuss different way of how the Rangers could address the organization's needs by August 31. Rangers ace Lance Lynn will likely be a hot commodity that is discussed thoroughly over the next couple of weeks if the Rangers decide to try and sell.

The Rangers currently sit at 10-10 after taking two of three games over the weekend against the Colorado Rockies. With the playoffs in reach, the idea of the Rangers becoming buyers at the deadline is not out of the realm of possibility.

You can listen to the podcast here:

Fans may remember Roy White III from his time at 105.3 The Fan, the flagship station of the Texas Rangers. You can listen to Roy on the Blogging The Boys podcast on Apple Podcasts and other platforms. You can read his work for the upcoming Dallas Cowboys season at bloggingtheboys.com.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Follow Roy White III on Twitter: @RDubThree