Inside The Rangers
Top Stories
Game Day
Prospects
News

North Texas Nine Podcast: Quarantine Life, Baseball Stories, and bWAR Talk With Special Guest Dave Raymond

Chris Halicke

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Dave Raymond (Texas Rangers television play-by-play on FOX Sports Southwest) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show. 

Chris and Dave discuss life without baseball, what quarantine life has been like for our us and our families, and Dave tells an amazing story involving Willie Mays. Chris and Dave also discuss bWAR and Dave is put to the bWAR test with some Rangers trivia.

Dave Raymond joined up with Mark Followill (Dallas Mavericks play-by-play) and Josh Bogorad (Dallas Stars play-by-play) to help broadcast freelancers who are currently not getting paid. These freelancers get paid by the games they work. Since there are no games, there is no payment for these people. 

You can donate to the GoFundMe that Dave Raymond, Mark Followill, and Josh Bogorad started HERE.

Listen to episode ten of the North Texas Nine Podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers
Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers
Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shin-Soo Choo Donates $1,000 to Over 190 Rangers Minor League Players

Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo is donating $1,000 to 190 Minor League players, who are struggling during the baseball shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Andrus Enjoying Time With Family, Meditation During Shutdown

Elvis Andrus is making the most of his time away from baseball, enjoying time with his family and starting a new hobby.

Chris Halicke

Texas Rangers Home Opener vs Los Angeles Angels...on MLB The Show 20

For everyone who's missing baseball, InsideTheRangers.com simulated the Texas Rangers home opener at Globe Life Field against the Los Angeles Angels on MLB The Show.

Chris Halicke

Reliving Texas Rangers Memories: Rangers Walk Off Win in 2010 Home Opener

In honor of Tuesday's postponed home opener, we take a stroll down memory lane to the Texas Rangers walk off win in the 2010 home opener.

Chris Halicke

The Latest Slew of Texas Rangers Encore Games Airing on FOX Sports Southwest

The latest slew of Texas Rangers encore games airing on FOX Sports Southwest have been announced.

Chris Halicke

Finding Balance Between Game Quantity and Player Safety in Preparation for the MLB Season

What will the MLB season look like by the time baseball can continue after the coronavirus hiatus?

Chris Halicke

Rangers' Joey Gallo is Still Hitting Bombs During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is using his living room as his personal batting cage during the coronavirus shutdown.

Chris Halicke

Reliving Memorable Rangers Moments: Josh Hamilton's 10th Inning HR in Game 6 of 2011 World Series

Hamilton's two-run blast was supposed to be the coup de grâce for the Texas Rangers in Game 6.

Joshua Carney

Construction Worker at Rangers' Globe Life Field Tests Positive for Novel Coronavirus

An employee of a trade partner working on the finishing touches of Globe Life Field's construction has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Chris Halicke

'We'll Make Do'; Rangers' Chris Woodward Addresses Scenarios in Preparation for the MLB Season

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward discusses the length of time they might get from MLB once baseball activity resumes.

Chris Halicke