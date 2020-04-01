North Texas Nine Podcast: Quarantine Life, Baseball Stories, and bWAR Talk With Special Guest Dave Raymond

The North Texas Nine Podcast welcomes special guest Dave Raymond (Texas Rangers television play-by-play on FOX Sports Southwest) as he joins our Texas Rangers insider Chris Halicke for a jam-packed episode of the show.

Chris and Dave discuss life without baseball, what quarantine life has been like for our us and our families, and Dave tells an amazing story involving Willie Mays. Chris and Dave also discuss bWAR and Dave is put to the bWAR test with some Rangers trivia.

Dave Raymond joined up with Mark Followill (Dallas Mavericks play-by-play) and Josh Bogorad (Dallas Stars play-by-play) to help broadcast freelancers who are currently not getting paid. These freelancers get paid by the games they work. Since there are no games, there is no payment for these people.

You can donate to the GoFundMe that Dave Raymond, Mark Followill, and Josh Bogorad started HERE.

Listen to episode ten of the North Texas Nine Podcast here.

The North Texas Nine Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and Spreaker. Subscribe on any platform for access to all our episodes talking all things Texas Rangers baseball.

Follow Inside The Rangers on SI on Twitter: @SITexasRangers

Like Inside The Rangers on SI on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SITexasRangers

Follow our Rangers insider Chris Halicke on Twitter: @ChrisHalicke

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside The Rangers on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.