September 8, 2021
PODCAST: Rangers Talk & The Jon Daniels Debate

InsideTheRangers.com's Chris Halicke joined The Ranger Report Podcast to discuss all things Texas Rangers, including a vigorous debate on Jon Daniels and his hand in the organization's success and failures.
Author:

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has become quite a polarizing figure among fans of the team. While he helped oversee the most successful stretch in the club's history, he's also president of the team during the first five-year stretch of losing seasons since the franchise moved to Texas in 1972.

We live in a day and age where blame must be put on somebody for things gone wrong, fair or unfair. As fans are understandably frustrated over the team's recent struggles, Daniels has found himself at the center of blame among a sizable portion of the fan base.

I joined Ben Deiter and C.J. Berryman of The Ranger Report Podcast last week to discuss a lot of the recent happenings with the Rangers. I also debated with C.J. over Daniels' role in the Rangers' successes and failures.

Listen to Part 1, which includes the recent happenings with the Rangers:

Listen to Part 2, which includes the Jon Daniels debate:

Follow The Ranger Report Podcast on Twitter for great Rangers analysis and interviews. Subscribe to The Rangers Report Podcast on your favorite podcast platform.

