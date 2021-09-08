PODCAST: Rangers Talk & The Jon Daniels Debate
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has become quite a polarizing figure among fans of the team. While he helped oversee the most successful stretch in the club's history, he's also president of the team during the first five-year stretch of losing seasons since the franchise moved to Texas in 1972.
We live in a day and age where blame must be put on somebody for things gone wrong, fair or unfair. As fans are understandably frustrated over the team's recent struggles, Daniels has found himself at the center of blame among a sizable portion of the fan base.
I joined Ben Deiter and C.J. Berryman of The Ranger Report Podcast last week to discuss a lot of the recent happenings with the Rangers. I also debated with C.J. over Daniels' role in the Rangers' successes and failures.
Listen to Part 1, which includes the recent happenings with the Rangers:
Rangers vs Diamondbacks: Starting Lineups, Eli White Undergoes Surgery
The Texas Rangers look to win their fourth straight game as they wrap up a quick two-game series in Phoenix against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Key Fourth Inning, Strong Pitching Give Rangers Third Straight Win
A couple of young hitters came through in the fourth inning while Spencer Howard and Jordan Lyles shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks as the Texas Rangers won their third straight game.
Listen to Part 2, which includes the Jon Daniels debate:
